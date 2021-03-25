 
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021   

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the Nasdaq-listed American Depositary Receipt program of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB), is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for the treatment of T cell- driven inflammatory diseases with a core expertise in the use of functional cellular assays with T cells to screen discovering potent product candidates against immune targets.*

“We are pleased to be appointed as depositary bank for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s NASDAQ-listed Level III American Depositary Receipt program,” said Daniel Clark, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “We look forward to providing dedicated client service and investor relations support to help drive the program’s future success.”

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services.

Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (March 2021).

Depositary Receipt Information

Country

China (Cayman Islands incorporated)

Custodian Bank

Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch

Effective Date

March 23, 2021

 

 

Level III ADR

 

CUSIP

207523 101

ISIN

US2075231017

Symbol

CNTB

Exchange

NASDAQ

Current Ratio

1 ADS: 1 Class A ordinary share

Eligibility

DTC

Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the Nasdaq-listed American Depositary Receipt program of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB), is a global clinical-stage …

