Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB), is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for the treatment of T cell- driven inflammatory diseases with a core expertise in the use of functional cellular assays with T cells to screen discovering potent product candidates against immune targets.*

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the Nasdaq-listed American Depositary Receipt program of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited.

“We are pleased to be appointed as depositary bank for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s NASDAQ-listed Level III American Depositary Receipt program,” said Daniel Clark, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “We look forward to providing dedicated client service and investor relations support to help drive the program’s future success.”

* This information was provided by Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (March 2021).