GVIC Announces Final Court Approval of Plan of Arrangement With Glacier Media Inc. and Effective Date of March 31, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GVIC Communications Corp. (TSX: GCT) (“GVIC”) announces that on March 22, 2021 GVIC obtained a final order (“Final Order”) from the British Columbia Supreme Court approving GVIC’s previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) pursuant to which Glacier Media Inc. (TSX: GVC) (“Glacier”) will acquire all of the Class B voting common shares (“GVIC B Shares”) and Class C non-voting shares (“GVIC C Shares”) of GVIC not currently held by Glacier and its subsidiary, or by a wholly-owned limited partnership of GVIC, resulting in GVIC becoming a subsidiary of Glacier. Each GVIC B Share and GVIC C Share will be exchanged for 0.8 of a common share of Glacier (“Glacier Shares”).

Receipt of the Final Order follows receipt of other regulatory approvals and approval of the Arrangement by the shareholders of GVIC at a special meeting held on March 17, 2021. GVIS expects that the Arrangement will be effected on March 31, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. On completion of the Arrangement, it is anticipated that the GVIC B Shares and the GVIC C Shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, GVIC and Glacier’s objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to GVIC and Glacier’s expectations regarding the anticipated completion of the Arrangement and timing for such completion, obtaining approvals and satisfying closing conditions, the listing of Glacier Shares on the TSX, the applicability of the exemption under Section 3(a)(10) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended to the securities issuable in the Arrangement, reduction of costs, the effect of marketing efforts, any increase in market demand, the ability to resolve intercompany loans and the terms of and the completion of the Arrangement. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including the implementation of cost reductions and marketing efforts, resolution of intercompany loans and the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the completion of the Arrangement, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause results, performance or achievements of GVIC and Glacier to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

