 
checkAd

Gain Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Overallotment Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 22:57  |  38   |   |   

BETHESDA, Md., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (“Gain”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 3,636,364 shares of its common stock and full exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option to purchase 545,454 additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $11.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Gain from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Gain, were approximately $46 million.

Gain’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “GANX.”

BTIG, LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. served as book-running managers for the offering. National Securities Corporation also acted as co-manager for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (the “SEC”) website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained for free from the offices of BTIG, LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (212) 593-7555 or by email at ProspectusDelivery@btig.com; Oppenheimer & Co. Inc, by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc, Attn: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com; or National Securities Corporation, by National Securities Corporation, Attn: Adrian Adderley, 200 Vesey Street, 25th Floor, New York, New York 10281, by telephone at (561) 981-1074, or by email at prospectusrequest@nationalsecurities.com.

The registration statement relating to this offering has been declared effective by the SEC on March 17, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics Investor Contact:
Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
+1 (617) 430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Gain Therapeutics Media Contact:
Cait Williamson, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
+1 (646) 751-4366
cait@lifescicomms.com

 


Gain Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gain Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Overallotment Option to Purchase Additional Shares BETHESDA, Md., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (“Gain”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 3,636,364 shares of its common stock and full exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin