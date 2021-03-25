Universal Electronics Inc. to Work with Instreamatic to Deliver Voice-Enabled Interactive Advertising to Smart TV Manufacturers and Video Service Providers

UEI is the leader in the growing global voice-enabled remote controls market with more than 100 million units shipped to the world’s largest consumer electronics companies and video service providers. UEI’s work with Instreamatic will provide a unique voice-enabled experience that allows consumers to interact with ads on TV through personalized conversational content designed to drive awareness and sales.

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, is entering a development relationship with Instreamatic , the voice dialogue marketing platform powered by AI technology, to bring Instreamatic’s interactive voice-enabled advertising to home entertainment devices such as set-top boxes and smart TVs. Instreamatic’s flexible platform includes an ad exchange for publishers and advertisers to manage, measure and monetize their content with conversational ads, while also providing them an option to use their existing ad tech solutions.

As conversational ads have been largely limited to mobile experiences, UEI’s industry-leading technology is targeted at bringing this marketing tool to televisions through smart TV manufacturers and video service providers. The experience can be further enhanced with personalized context when used with UEI’s QuickSet platform, which provides an unmatched solution for simplifying universal entertainment and smart home setup and control.

“By working with Instreamatic and leveraging our expertise in voice-enabled entertainment control, we can enable improved monetization opportunities to our customers, which are the leading global brands in home entertainment,” said Arsham Hatambeiki, Senior Vice President of Product and Technology at UEI. “This conversational ad experience will streamline introduction of improved ad delivery as another reason for adoption of voice control in entertainment systems.”

“Instreamatic has continued to prove that intelligently delivered conversational advertising boosts audience engagement and recall while significantly improving ad spend ROI and customer insights,” said Stas Tushinskiy, CEO of Instreamatic. “Via our new relationship with Universal Electronics, we are excited to bring this technology to the smart TV space for the first time. UEI is the market leader in voice-enabled remote control manufacturing and distribution, and we look forward to seeing UEI’s smart TV and video service provider customers unlock new revenue opportunities through Voice Ads by Instreamatic.”