Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón

The reports provide technical updates on two of Yamana’s cornerstone assets and information supporting the mineral reserves and mineral resources that form the basis for the Company’s 10-year strategic production outlook presented in January.

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) today provided notice that National Instrument 43-101 technical reports have been filed with Canadian securities regulators for the Canadian Malartic mine in Quebec, Canada, and the El Peñón mine in Antofagasta Region, Chile. The new technical reports, called “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Canadian Malartic mine, Quebec, Canada” and “NI 43-101 Technical Report, El Peñón Gold-Silver mine, Antofagasta Region, Chile”, respectively, have an effective date of December 31, 2020, and are available under Yamana’s profile on www.sedar.com .

El Peñón

Since the previous El Peñón technical report was filed three years ago, the operation has gone from strength to strength. During that time, the Company has continued to successfully expand the operation’s mineralization footprint, replace depletion of mineral reserves each year at an average replacement factor of 130%, and develop a pipeline of mineral resources and exploration targets to maintain a mine life visibility of 10 years or more. Since year-end 2017, gold mineral reserves have increased from 764,000 ounces to 921,000 ounces at year-end 2020. Silver mineral reserves have increased from 23.6 million ounces to 29.2 million ounces over the same period.

The operation also continues to add to its mineral inventory in both the measured and indicated and inferred mineral resource categories. Since year-end 2019, measured and indicated gold mineral resources increased by 16% to 765,000 ounces while inferred gold mineral resources climbed by 16% to 850,000 ounces. Measured and indicated silver mineral resources increased by 17% to 25.5 million ounces over the same period while inferred silver mineral resources rose by 9% to 28.1 million ounces. El Peñón has a high conversion factor of mineral resources into mineral reserves and plans to draw on high conviction mineral resources that are at mineral reserve grade and located near mine infrastructure.