 
checkAd

FAX Capital Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 23:30  |  58   |   |   

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAX Capital Corp. (FAX Capital or the Company) (TSX: FXC and FXC.WT) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. All currency figures are Canadian dollars.

Operating Highlights:

  • Book value of $4.83 per subordinate voting share and multiple voting share (collectively, the shares) at Dec. 31, 2020, an increase of 7.6% in the fourth quarter and 11.3% in 2020.
  • Invested $75.5 million of capital into six public companies in 2020, earning a 31.8% return on the Company’s deployed capital during the year.
  • Held a cash balance at the end of the year available to be invested of $109.8 million, or $2.56 per share.
  • Bought back and cancelled approximately 216,000 shares since June 8, 2020, pursuant to the Company’s Normal Course Issuer Bid.
  • Announced the acquisition of 78% of privately owned Carson, Dunlop & Associates Ltd. (Carson Dunlop) for $11.75 million, which closed in March 2021.
  • In March 2021, appointed Graham Badun as CEO of FAX Capital’s new platform company, which will leverage Carson Dunlop as its foundational asset and focus on property technology, education technology and home services.
  • In Q1 2021, realized a 96% return on the Company’s $14.2 million investment in People Corporation following the sale of its business to Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division.
  • In March 2021, purchased 16 million common shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. on a private placement basis at a price of $1.25 per common share for an aggregate subscription amount of $20 million.

“We are extremely pleased with our operational execution and performance during this historic and volatile year,” said Blair Driscoll, CEO of FAX Capital. "Our equity value on a per share basis grew to $4.83, an increase of 11% from the prior year, driven by strong returns on our deployed capital of 32%."

"We successfully executed on our strategy to acquire substantial ownership in high-quality businesses where we have the opportunity to meaningfully support their ongoing growth and development as a value-add partner. As we look ahead, we will remain disciplined and patient with our capital allocation to ensure we continue to generate strong returns for our shareholders over the long-term."

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FAX Capital Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and 2020 Results NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FAX Capital Corp. (FAX Capital or the Company) (TSX: FXC and FXC.WT) today announced its results for the fourth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin