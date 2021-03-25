FAX Capital Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and 2020 Results

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAX Capital Corp. ( FAX Capital or the Company ) (TSX: FXC and FXC.WT) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. All currency figures are Canadian dollars.

Book value of $4.83 per subordinate voting share and multiple voting share (collectively, the shares ) at Dec. 31, 2020, an increase of 7.6% in the fourth quarter and 11.3% in 2020.

) at Dec. 31, 2020, an increase of 7.6% in the fourth quarter and 11.3% in 2020. Invested $75.5 million of capital into six public companies in 2020, earning a 31.8% return on the Company’s deployed capital during the year.

Held a cash balance at the end of the year available to be invested of $109.8 million, or $2.56 per share.

Bought back and cancelled approximately 216,000 shares since June 8, 2020, pursuant to the Company’s Normal Course Issuer Bid.

Announced the acquisition of 78% of privately owned Carson, Dunlop & Associates Ltd. ( Carson Dunlop ) for $11.75 million, which closed in March 2021.

) for $11.75 million, which closed in March 2021. In March 2021, appointed Graham Badun as CEO of FAX Capital’s new platform company, which will leverage Carson Dunlop as its foundational asset and focus on property technology, education technology and home services.

In Q1 2021, realized a 96% return on the Company’s $14.2 million investment in People Corporation following the sale of its business to Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division.

In March 2021, purchased 16 million common shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. on a private placement basis at a price of $1.25 per common share for an aggregate subscription amount of $20 million.

“We are extremely pleased with our operational execution and performance during this historic and volatile year,” said Blair Driscoll, CEO of FAX Capital. "Our equity value on a per share basis grew to $4.83, an increase of 11% from the prior year, driven by strong returns on our deployed capital of 32%."

"We successfully executed on our strategy to acquire substantial ownership in high-quality businesses where we have the opportunity to meaningfully support their ongoing growth and development as a value-add partner. As we look ahead, we will remain disciplined and patient with our capital allocation to ensure we continue to generate strong returns for our shareholders over the long-term."