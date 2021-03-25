Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Provides Business Update

DALLAS, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings release before the market opens for trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

