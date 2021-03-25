 
checkAd

Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 23:46  |  32   |   |   

Provides Business Update

DALLAS, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings release before the market opens for trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The call-in number is 877-407-0989 (no passcode required). A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available here through Windows Media Player or RealPlayer.

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting March 31, 2021 through April 14, 2021. To access the conference call replay, call 877-660-6853, passcode 13717354. The webcast replay will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About the Company
Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 81 communities that are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 20 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.

For more information, contact: Kimberly Lody (972) 308-8323, klody@capitalsenior.com


Capital Senior Living Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Provides Business UpdateDALLAS, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings release before the market opens for trading on the New York Stock Exchange …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Capital Senior Living Completes Second Round of COVID-19 Vaccinations at All Communities
04.03.21
Capital Senior Living to Present and Host Investor Meetings at Barclay's Global Healthcare Conference