Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Root, Inc.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-root-inc-class-action-lawsuit.html) today announced that it filed a class action seeking to represent purchasers of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Root’s October 29, 2020 initial public stock offering (the “IPO”). This action was filed in the Southern District of Ohio and is captioned Kitzler v. Root, Inc., No. 21-cv-1301.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Root common stock pursuant to the IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Root class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Root class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Root class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Root class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Root class action lawsuit, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from March 19, 2021. If you wish to discuss the Root class action lawsuit or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Mary K. Blasy of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 631-454-7719 or via e-mail at mblasy@rgrdlaw.com. You can view a copy of the complaint as filed at https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-root-inc-class-action-lawsuit.html.

The Root class action lawsuit charges Root and certain of its executives and directors, as well as the underwriters of the IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. Root is a Columbus, Ohio-based insurance carrier that uses a smartphone-administered driving test and an algorithm to price auto insurance premiums. Using telematics data, the app purportedly tracks 200 factors and tabulates the data to offer the driver a personalized quote for insurance. Root’s demographic target are those drivers with better driving habits, which Root represents are over-paying for insurance based on their below-average propensity to be involved in accidents.