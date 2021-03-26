 
checkAd

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Root, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 01:00  |  18   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-root-inc-class-action-lawsuit.html) today announced that it filed a class action seeking to represent purchasers of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Root’s October 29, 2020 initial public stock offering (the “IPO”). This action was filed in the Southern District of Ohio and is captioned Kitzler v. Root, Inc., No. 21-cv-1301.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Root common stock pursuant to the IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Root class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Root class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Root class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Root class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Root class action lawsuit, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from March 19, 2021. If you wish to discuss the Root class action lawsuit or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Mary K. Blasy of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 631-454-7719 or via e-mail at mblasy@rgrdlaw.com. You can view a copy of the complaint as filed at https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-root-inc-class-action-lawsuit.html.

The Root class action lawsuit charges Root and certain of its executives and directors, as well as the underwriters of the IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. Root is a Columbus, Ohio-based insurance carrier that uses a smartphone-administered driving test and an algorithm to price auto insurance premiums. Using telematics data, the app purportedly tracks 200 factors and tabulates the data to offer the driver a personalized quote for insurance. Root’s demographic target are those drivers with better driving habits, which Root represents are over-paying for insurance based on their below-average propensity to be involved in accidents.

Seite 1 von 3


Root Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Root, Inc. Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-root-inc-class-action-lawsuit.html) today announced that it filed a class action seeking to represent purchasers of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Class A common stock pursuant and/or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
CytRx Comments on Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Highlights Strategic Progress
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Tata Consumer Products Digitally Transforms Supply Chain with Blue Yonder and Accenture
Median Technologies: Highly Successful Capital Increase via a Private Placement of 28.1 Million Euros
AEye to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Arrival Lists its Shares on Nasdaq With the Symbol "ARVL"; First Electric Vehicles due Q4 2021
Joint FDA Advisory Committee Votes on Application for Tanezumab for the Treatment of Osteoarthritis ...
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
CISCO SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Cisco Systems, Inc. - CSCO
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Root, Inc.
23.03.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Root, Inc. (ROOT) Investors
23.03.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Root, Inc. (ROOT) Investors
23.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Root, Inc. (ROOT) Investors
23.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Root, Inc. (ROOT) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
23.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Root, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
23.03.21
ROOT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Root, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
23.03.21
ROOT SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Root, Inc. - ROOT
22.03.21
ROOT BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Root, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – ROOT
17.03.21
ROOT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Root, Inc. on Behalf of Root Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm