 
checkAd

Chime Biologics Announced the Completion of US$190 Million Series A+ Financing to Accelerate Capacity Expansion

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 01:00  |  57   |   |   

WUHAN, China, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chime Biologics, a China-based, world-class CDMO company, announced today that it has secured a total commitment of US$190 million investment from institutional investors, and over $100 million investment has already been closed today. This round of financing was led by VMS Group, followed by Fidelity International and Panacea Venture. Previously Chime Biologics had just completed its Series A round financing of US$125 million in early 2020.

Chime Biologics has built the world's first GE KuBio modular bio-manufacturing facility in Wuhan Bio-Lake Biotech Industry Development Zone of China (China Optics Valley). The facility complies with global quality standards of ICH, FDA, EMA and NMPA. With its state-of-the-art facility and rich experience in bio-manufacturing, Chime Biologics provides one-stop integrated solutions to support the dynamic needs of the rapidly evolving bio-pharmaceutical industry from early drug development to late stage clinical and commercial cGMP production. Since 2016 Chime Biologics has been maintaining a success rate of 100% in bio-manufacturing and providing various customers with top-quality biopharmaceutical products.

Site-1 (Phase I plant in use)

In order to meet the increasing demands for CDMO services from various customers, Chime Biologics has already started the second phase of its facility expansion to increase the total manufacturing capacity to more than 140,000L within the next 5 years.

Site-2 (Phase II plant under construction)

"The successful completion of this financing round will further accelerate the capacity expansion process of Chime Biologics," said Mr. James Huang, the Executive Chairman of Chime Biologics. "With the rapid growth of China's biologics market and the surging demand for CDMO service, Chime Biologics will further leverage on its world-class quality system and commercial-scale manufacturing capabilities to continue providing our customers worldwide with first-class CDMO services."

Mr. Andrew Ng, the Managing Director and Head of Healthcare of VMS Group said, "We are very impressed by the manufacturing track record and fast-growing customer base of Chime Biologics. With our investment and strategic support，we strongly believe Chime Biologics could expand its production and business rapidly, and become one of the leading CDMO players both in China and the global arena in the near future."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chime Biologics Announced the Completion of US$190 Million Series A+ Financing to Accelerate Capacity Expansion WUHAN, China, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Chime Biologics, a China-based, world-class CDMO company, announced today that it has secured a total commitment of US$190 million investment from institutional investors, and over $100 million investment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Zoono: Testing on London public transport services highlights the exceptional benefits of long-lasting ...
Healum closes investment round to rollout UKRI funded AI powered patient management system for ...
2021 IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo Upgraded Structure Thematic Zones
CNFree Chinese eBook Collections Debut at 2021 AAS Annual Conference
Smith+Nephew adds Movendo Technology's patient rehabilitation solution to Real Intelligence digital ...
AllianThera Biopharma comes out of stealth and collaborates on AI with Insilico Medicine
Plant-based meat brand sued by Spanish Animal Meat Associations - legal proceedings over ...
Finastra integrates Enigio solution with Fusion Trade Innovation to make paperless trade finance a ...
French hospital specialized in neuroscience chooses Sectra's digital pathology solution to improve ...
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Fidia Farmaceutici Continues On Its Growth Path: Fidia Signed A Binding Agreement With Sanofi For The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area