Parkland announces additional measures to further enhance financial flexibility

CALGARY, Alberta, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX:PKI) is pleased to announce an amended syndicated senior secured credit facility agreement (the “Agreement”) and the establishment of an at-the-market (“ATM”) equity program. Parkland also announced today the closing of its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") of $600 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The Notes bear an interest rate of 4.375% per annum and were priced at par.

“Parkland is in a strong financial position heading into an expected economic recovery,” said Marcel Teunissen, Chief Financial Officer. “Our balance sheet flexibility provides the foundation to execute on our growth strategy. I would like to thank our banking syndicate for their ongoing support and confidence.”