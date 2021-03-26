New Look Vision Group Inc. Reports Strong Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2020

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders up 100.4% and on a per diluted share basis up by 101.1% y-o-y

MONTRÉAL, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Look Vision Group Inc. ("New Look Vision" or the "Company") (TSX: BCI), a leader in the Canadian retail optical industry with stores across Canada and in Florida, reported financial results today for the 13 and 52 week periods ended December 26, 2020 (“Q4 2020”), and provided updates on actions in response to COVID-19, store re-openings, on omnichannel and facility consolidation. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s management discussion and analysis and consolidated financial statements for fiscal 2020, which are available on the Company’s website at www.newlookvision.ca/investors and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company has adopted IFRS 16 Leases effective Q1 2020 and has applied it on a modified retrospective approach; the operating results of previous fiscal periods have not been restated. Occupancy costs previously recorded as operating expenses are now recorded through depreciation of right-of-use assets and interest expenses on lease liabilities.

Q4 2020 highlights, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, where applicable are:

Revenues increased by 25.0% compared to the fourth quarter of last year to reach $92.4 million as a result of comparable store sales and revenues from newly acquired stores.

Comparable store sales were up 12.0% as a result of enhanced store operating procedures and a shift in customer behavior.

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders reached $22.8 million, a 59.8% increase over the fourth quarter of last year.

Net earnings attributed to shareholders increased by 110.5% compared to the fourth quarter of last year (112.5% on a per diluted share basis) to $10.6 million.

Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders increased by 69.3% compared to the fourth quarter of last year (70.0% on a per diluted share basis) to $13.3 million.

Compared to the fourth quarter of last year, cash flows related to operating activities reached $16.6 million, an increase of 126.2% (125.5% on a per diluted share basis).

Strong cash position at quarter end of $59.2 million coupled with available credit lines of $49.1 million.

The Company actively continued to pursue its significant pipeline of acquisition opportunities in Canada and the United States and acquired 15 stores in the quarter.

Full year 2020 highlights, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, where applicable are:

Annual revenues, as expected, decreased due to government mandated store network shutdowns and related headwinds offset by newly acquired stores.

Net earnings attributed to shareholders decreased by 26.3% over last year (26.7% on a per diluted share basis) to $13.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders was $56.9 million, an increase of 1.9% over last year (with a corresponding increase of 1.7% on a per diluted share basis to $3.63.)

Cash flows related to operating activities reached $58.0 million, increasing by $14.4 million or 33.0% (and increased 32.6% on a per diluted share basis to $3.70 year-over-year.)

Net debt was $167.9 million compared to $143.9 million.

The Company actively continued to pursue its significant pipeline of acquisition opportunities in Canada and the United States and acquired 36 stores during the year.

President & CEO's comments

Antoine Amiel, the President and CEO of New Look Vision, stated that: “New Look Vision showed remarkable resilience this past quarter and year to overcome unprecedented challenges driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing market headwinds. Despite closures and disruptions in the first half of 2020, New Look Vision continued to execute on its strategy and delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Quarterly revenues and comparable store sales grew by 25.0% and 12.0% year-over-year and EBITDA increased by 60% over the same quarter last year. I am grateful for the strength and dedication of our teams to deliver on our strategy and continue to serve the needs of our loyal and new customers in a challenging environment."

COVID-19 and Store re-opening

Gradual store reopenings started on May 4th in line with local and professional regulations, with all of New Look Vision’s entire store network open for business by the end of the second quarter. In advance of reopening its stores, the Company issued stringent health and safety procedures, undertook extensive training in the form of in-store rehearsals and is providing each location with prescribed personal protection equipment.

COVID-19 has significantly altered the way optical retailers operate on both brick and mortar and eCommerce levels. As consumers increasingly move online, New Look Vision’s investments in omnichannel experience and anticipation of the evolving consumer journey complements and enhances its physical retail presence. This approach increases accessibility to differentiated, customized and precise eyecare, while ensuring safety for consumers across Canada. Our central lens processing facility pivoted to begin producing safety eyewear for use in health care facilities.

Status of Dividend

Effective March 19, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors suspended the regular quarterly dividend and the corresponding dividend reinvestment plan until further notice, due to the pending impact of the pandemic on the Company's business and liquidity.

The decision to declare a dividend is made quarterly when the financial statements for a quarter or a financial year are made available to the Board of Directors. Although there is no guarantee that a dividend will be declared in the future, New Look Vision and its predecessor, Benvest New Look Income Fund, have regularly paid a dividend or distribution since 2005 through 2019.

As at February 27, 2021, New Look Vision had 15,660,199 Class A common shares issued and outstanding.

Arrangement Agreement to be Acquired

On March 18, 2021, the Company announced that it had entered into an arrangement agreement to be acquired by NL1 AcquireCo Inc., an entity created by a group composed of funds managed by FFL Partners, LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec , and the Dr. H. Doug Barnes Family. A copy of the press release announcing the aforementioned transaction is available on the Company’s website and a copy of the arrangement agreement has been filed by the Company under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

a) EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders, adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders, free cash flow and adjusted cash flows related to operating activities are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities.

About New Look Vision Group Inc. New Look Vision is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada with a network of 407 stores, as at March 25, 2021, operating mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, Iris, Edward Beiner banners (in the US) and The Vision Clinic in addition to, laboratory facility using state-of-the-art technologies. Tax information regarding payments to shareholders is available at www.newlookvision.ca in the Investors section.

All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future financial position, business strategy, projected costs and plans and objectives of, or involving New Look Vision. Readers can identify many of these statements by looking for words such as “believe”, “expects”, “will”, “intends”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may”, “would” or similar words or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although management of New Look Vision believes that the plans, intentions or expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Some of the factors which could affect future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein include: pending and proposed legislative or regulatory developments, competition from established competitors and new market entrants, technological change, interest rate fluctuations, general economic conditions, acceptance and demand for new products and services, and fluctuations in operating results, as well as other risks included in New Look Vision’s current Annual Information Form (AIF) which can be found at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and New Look Vision undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as provided by law.

a) Comparable stores are stores which have been operating for at least 12 months. Due to the exceptional circumstances during the year, whereby the majority of the Company's stores were closed between March 2020 to June 2020 due to COVID-19, management deems the year-to-date period to be non-comparable and is therefore not reporting a comparable store sales metric for this period. Revenues are recognized at time of delivery of goods to customers, however management measures the comparable store performance on the basis of sales orders, whether delivered or not. b) Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders, adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders, free cash flow and comparable store sales orders are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. Refer to Table D and Table E for the reconciliations of these measures to net earnings, and to Table F for the reconciliation of cash flows. c) Free cash flow is defined as cash flows related to operating activities, less acquisitions of property, plant and equipment. d) Total debt is defined as long-term debt and instalments whereas but excludes lease liabilities under IFRS 16. e) Net debt is defined as total debt less cash. Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders represents the amount over the last four rolling quarters. f) The amounts of dividends shown in the table above refer to amounts declared in the periods. g) The increase in the number of stores in the last twelve months reflects the acquisition of 36 stores net of 1 planned merger, 10 planned closures and the sale of one clinic.





TABLE B

NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.

Impact of IFRS 16

For the years ended December 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

The Company has adopted IFRS 16 Leases effective Q1 2020. This standard replaces IAS 17 Leases. The Company has applied a modified retrospective approach; the operating results of previous fiscal periods have not been restated. The adoption of this standard has impacted the Company’s financial results in 2020. Certain occupancy-related expenses previously recorded under the caption other operating expenses are now recorded as depreciation and interest expense.

This change has resulted in a reduction to Other operating expenses with a corresponding increase in EBITDA when compared to the same metrics under IAS 17. Depreciation and financial expenses have increased as a result of the application of the standard.

The impact of IFRS 16 on the key metrics in the fourth quarter and the year ended December 26, 2020 is summarized in the table below:





13 weeks 52 weeks Dec. 26,

2020 Impact of

IFRS 16 Dec. 26,

2020 (excl.

IFRS 16) Dec. 28,

2019 Change

(excl.

IFRS 16) Dec. 26,

2020 Impact of

IFRS 16 Dec. 26,

2020 (excl.

IFRS 16) Dec. 28,

2019 Change

(excl.

IFRS 16) $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders(a) $28,603 ($5,795) $22,808 $14,271 $8,537 $79,929 ($23,016) $56,913 $55,851 $1,062 % of revenues 31.0 % (6.3 %) 24.7 % 19.3 % 5.4 % 29.1 % (8.4 %) 20.7 % 18.8 % 1.9 % Per share (diluted) $1.83 $(0.37) $1.46 $0.91 $0.55 $5.10 $(1.47) $3.63 $3.57 $0.06 Net earnings attributed to shareholders $10,007 $600 $10,607 $5,039 $5,568 $11,616 $2,200 $13,816 $18,754 ($4,938) % of revenues 10.8 % 0.6 % 11.5 % 6.8 % 4.7 % 4.2 % 0.8 % 5.0 % 6.3 % (1.3 %) Per share (diluted) $0.64 $0.04 $0.68 $0.32 $0.36 $0.74 $0.14 $0.88 $1.20 0.32) Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders(a) $12,717 $600 $13,317 $7,865 $5,452 $20,620 $2,200 $22,820 $26,080 ($3,260) % of revenues 13.8 % 0.6 % 14.4 % 10.6 % 3.8 % 7.5 % 0.8 % 8.3 % 8.8 % (0.5)% Per share (diluted) $0.81 $0.04 $0.85 $0.50 $0.35 $1.32 $0.14 $1.46 $1.67 ($0.21) Cash flows related to operating activities $24,456 ($7,843) $16,613 $7,343 $9,270 $77,940 ($19,931) $58,009 $43,607 $14,402 Per share (diluted) $1.56 $(0.50) $1.06 $0.47 $0.59 $4.98 $(1.27) $3.70 $2.79 $0.91 Free cash flow(a) $20,007 ($7,843) $12,164 $3,829 $8,335 $66,255 ($19,931) $46,324 $33,757 $12,567 Per share (diluted) $1.28 ($0.50) $0.78 $0.24 $0.54 $4.23 ($1.27) $2.96 $2.16 $0.80

a) Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders, adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders and free cash flow are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. Refer to Table D and Table E for the reconciliations of these measures to net earnings, and to Table F for the reconciliation of cash flows.





TABLE C

NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.

Consolidated Statement of Earnings

For the years ended December 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

13 weeks 52 weeks Dec. 26, 2020 Dec. 28, 2019 Dec. 26, 2020 Dec. 28, 2019 $ $ $ $ Revenues 92,396 73,929 274,739 297,865 Materials consumed 19,676 15,598 63,365 65,264 Employee remuneration expenses 30,178 25,836 83,122 101,529 Other operating expenses 16,089 20,805 54,708 80,589 Earnings before depreciation, amortization, loss on disposal, financial expenses, and income from investments in joint ventures and associates 26,453 11,690 73,544 50,483 Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal 10,257 4,657 39,600 17,999 Financial expenses, net of interest revenue 4,044 1,434 20,661 8,719 Earnings before income from investments in joint ventures and associates and income taxes 12,152 5,599 13,283 23,765 Income from investments in joint ventures and associates 1,066 1,116 2,284 2,633 Earnings before income taxes 13,218 6,715 15,567 26,398 Income taxes Current 1,393 958 3,800 6,108 Deferred 1,871 770 (64 ) 892 Total income taxes 3,264 1,728 3,736 7,000 Net earnings 9,954 4,987 11,831 19,398 Net earnings attributed to: Non-controlling interest (53 ) (52 ) 215 644 Shareholders of New Look Vision 10,007 5,039 11,616 18,754 9,954 4,987 11,831 19,398 Net earnings per share Basic 0.64 0.32 0.74 1.20 Diluted 0.64 0.32 0.74 1.20

































NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Attributed to Shareholders

For the years ended December 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

13 weeks 52 weeks Dec. 26,

2020 Dec. 26, 2020

(excl. IFRS 16) Dec. 28,

2019 Dec. 26,

2020 Dec. 26, 2020

(excl. IFRS 16) Dec. 28,

2019 $ $ $ $ $ $ Net earnings 9,953 10,567 4,987 11,831 14,084 19,398 Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal 10,257 5,256 4,657 39,600 19,911 17,999 Financial expenses, net of interest revenue 4,044 2,534 1,434 20,661 14,752 8,719 Income taxes 3,264 3,448 1,728 3,736 4,533 7,000 EBITDA(a) 27,518 21,805 12,806 75,828 53,280 53,116 Equity-based compensation(b) 956 956 122 1,356 1,356 731 Net loss from changes in fair value of foreign exchange contracts — — — — — (4 ) Acquisition-related costs(c) 989 989 648 2,127 2,127 1,748 Other non-comparable items(d) (422 ) (422 ) 1,243 924 924 967 Adjusted EBITDA(a) 29,041 23,328 14,819 80,235 57,687 56,558 Variance in $ 14,222 8,509 23,677 1,129 Variance in % 96.0 % 57.4 % 41.9 % 2.0 % % of revenues 31.4 % 25.2 % 20.0 % 29.2 % 21.0 % 19.0 % Per share (basic) 1.85 1.49 0.95 5.12 3.68 3.62 Per share (diluted) 1.85 1.49 0.95 5.12 3.68 3.61





























The following table represents the adjusted EBITDA available to New Look Vision shareholders, which takes into consideration the investments in joint ventures and associates.

13 weeks 52 weeks Dec. 26,

2020 Dec. 26,

2020(excl.

IFRS 16) Dec. 28,

2019 Dec. 26,

2020 Dec. 26,

2020 (excl.

IFRS 16) Dec. 28,

2019 $ $ $ $ $ $ Adjusted EBITDA(a) 29,041 23,328 14,819 80,235 57,687 56,558 Income from investments in joint ventures and associates (1,066 ) (1,100 ) (1,116 ) (2,284 ) (2,411 ) (2,633 ) EBITDA from investments in joint ventures and associates 1,482 1,300 930 4,482 3,623 3,612 EBITDA attributed to non-controlling interest (854 ) (720 ) (362 ) (2,504 ) (1,986 ) (1,686 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders(a) 28,603 22,808 14,271 79,929 56,913 55,851

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. New Look Vision believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders are useful financial metrics as they assist in determining the ability to generate cash from operations. Investors should be cautioned that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or cash flows as determined under IFRS. Equity-based compensation represents the fair value of New Look Vision stock options vested in the period. Acquisition-related costs are composed of wages and professional fees specifically incurred in the business acquisition process, whether an acquisition is completed or not. Other non-comparable items include one-time expenses (income) connected with restructuring and transition related matters.





TABLE E

NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributed to Shareholders to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributed to Shareholders

For the years ended December 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

13 weeks 52 weeks Dec. 26,

2020 Dec. 26,

2020 (excl.

IFRS 16) Dec. 28,

2019 Dec. 26,

2020 Dec. 26,

2020 (excl.

IFRS 16) Dec. 28,

2019 $ $ $ $ $ $ Net earnings attributed to shareholders 10,007 10,607 5,039 11,616 13,816 18,754 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,846 1,846 1,653 7,116 7,116 6,565 Acquisition-related costs 989 989 648 2,127 2,127 1,748 Equity-based compensation 956 956 122 1,356 1,356 731 Other non-comparable items (422 ) (422 ) 1,243 924 924 967 Related income taxes (659 ) (659 ) (840 ) (2,519 ) (2,519 ) (2,685 ) Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders(a) 12,717 13,317 7,865 20,620 22,820 26,080 Variance in $ 4,852 5,452 (5,460 (3,260 ) Variance in % 61.7 % 69.3 % (20.9 %) (12.5 %) % of revenues 13.8 % 14.4 % 10.6 % 7.5 % 8.3 % 8.8 % Per share amount Basic 0.81 0.85 0.50 1.32 1.46 1.67 Diluted 0.81 0.85 0.50 1.32 1.46 1.67





a) Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders are not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. New Look Vision believes that this disclosure provides useful information as it allows the comparison of net results excluding amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related costs, equity-based compensation, other non-comparable items and related income taxes, which may vary significantly from quarter to quarter. Investors should be cautioned that adjusted net earnings should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings as determined under IFRS.





TABLE F

NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Cash Flows Related to Operating Activities

For the years ended December 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

13 weeks 52 weeks Dec. 26, 2020 Dec. 26,

2020 (excl.

IFRS 16) Dec. 28,

2019 Dec. 26,

2020 Dec. 26,

2020 (excl.

IFRS 16) Dec. 28,

2019 $ $ $ $ $ $ Earnings before income taxes 13,217 14,015 6,715 15,567 18,617 26,398 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal 10,210 5,209 4,657 39,553 19,864 17,999 Equity-based compensation 956 956 122 1,356 1,356 731 Financial expenses 4,215 2,705 1,577 21,240 15,331 9,154 Interest revenue (171 ) (171 ) (143 ) (579 ) (579 ) (435 ) Other 538 538 74 (414 ) (414 ) (134 ) Income from investments in joint ventures and associates (1,066 ) (1,100 ) (1,116 ) (2,284 ) (2,411 ) (2,633 ) Income taxes paid (2,366 ) (2,366 ) (866 ) (3,826 ) (3,826 ) (4,714 ) Cash flows related to operating activities,

before changes in working capital items 25,533 19,786 11,020 70,613 47,938 46,366 Changes in working capital items (1,077 ) (3,173 ) (3,677 ) 7,327 10,071 (2,759 ) Cash flows related to operating activities 24,456 16,613 7,343 77,940 58,009 43,607





Free cash flow

13 weeks 52 weeks Dec. 26,

2020 Dec. 26,

2020 (excl.

IFRS 16) Dec. 28,

2019 Dec. 26,

2020 Dec. 26,

2020 (excl.

IFRS 16) Dec. 28,

2019 $ $ $ $ $ $ Cash flows related to operating activities 24,456 16,613 7,343 77,940 58,009 43,607 Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (4,450 ) (4,450 ) (3,514 ) (11,685 ) (11,685 ) (9,850 ) Free cash flow(a) 20,006 12,163 3,829 66,255 46,324 33,757





a) Free cash flow is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. New Look Vision believes that this disclosure provides useful information as it provides insight on operating cash flows available after considering necessary capital investments. Investors should be cautioned that free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows related to operating activities as determined under IFRS.







Adjusted cash flows related to operating activities

13 weeks 52 weeks December 26,

2020 December 26,

2020 (excl.

IFRS 16) December 28,

2019 December 26,

2020 December 26,

2020 (excl.

IFRS 16) December 28,

2019 $ $ $ $ $ $ Cash flows related to operating activities 24,456 16,613 7,343 77,940 58,009 43,607 Income taxes paid 2,366 2,366 866 3,826 3,826 4,714 Changes in working capital items 1,077 3,173 3,677 (7,327 ) (10,071 ) 2,759 Acquisition-related costs 989 989 648 2,127 2,127 1,748 Other non-comparable items (422 ) (422 ) 1,243 924 924 967 Adjusted cash flows related to operating activities(a) 28,466 22,719 13,777 77,490 54,815 53,795



