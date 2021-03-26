Alcanna Reports 7.6% Growth in Same Store Liquor Sales and Strong Growth in Profitability in the Fourth Quarter 2020

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Alcanna”) (TSX: CLIQ) today reported its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.

In Q4 2020, Alcanna’s liquor stores continued the strong performance achieved in the previous three quarters.

Gross margin dollars from the Company’s core liquor division increased 14.0% from $32.6 million to $37.2 million.

Same-store sales from continuing operations rose by 7.6%. The Company believes this is primarily a result of: (i) the change in pricing strategy that was implemented in 2019 and continued into 2020, which was designed to regain lost market share and grow the customer base; and (ii) shifting customer consumption habits due to more people dining and entertaining at home and continuing to stay away from on-premise liquor establishments (restaurants, bars, lounges, sports venues, etc.). The Company believes these new consumer behaviour patterns have become entrenched in people’s lifestyle choices and expects consumer behaviour will continue in this manner as long as the COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat to the health of Canadians and thereafter as well.

Alberta and British Columbia both implemented strict lockdowns and a ban on social and household gatherings during the traditional Q4 holiday period, which served to partially moderate the double-digit sales growth experienced in Q2 and Q3 2020.

Over the past fifteen (15) months, the Company has been implementing a strategy to sell or close low or under-performing convenience-format liquor stores in Alberta. The Company has exited twenty-eight (28) stores in Alberta during that time frame – which resulted in total sales from continuing operations in the fourth quarter to rise at a more moderate rate to $181.6 million from $174.5 million in 2019.

Total gross margin dollars rose 17.4% to $42.5 million for the fourth quarter from $36.2 million in the prior year.

Operating profit before amortization, remeasurements and provisions for Q4 2020 rose 122.8% to $13.0 million from $5.8 million in the prior year.

Profit before income taxes for Q4 2020 rose to $1.5 million, compared to a loss of $20.1 million in the prior year.

Total cannabis store sales for the fourth quarter rose 32.8% to $17.3 million from $13.0 million in the prior year, and total gross margin dollars grew 48.5% to $5.3 million from $3.5 million.

The same-store liquor sales increase for January and February 2021, as compared to the prior year, continued to be strong and was comparable with the same-store liquor sales increases reported by the Company for the second and third quarter of 2020. However, we anticipate that same-store liquor sales over the entire first quarter of 2021, as compared to the prior year, will be comparable with the increase reported for the fourth quarter of 2020. This is as a result of the significantly higher than normal sales that were recorded by the Company over the last three weeks of March 2020, starting March 11, 2020 when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, when customers were ‘stockpiling’ prior to being assured by provincial governments that liquor stores would be classified as essential services and would remain open.