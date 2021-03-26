 
checkAd

Alcanna Reports 7.6% Growth in Same Store Liquor Sales and Strong Growth in Profitability in the Fourth Quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 02:20  |  18   |   |   

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Alcanna”) (TSX: CLIQ) today reported its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.  

Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Business Update

In Q4 2020, Alcanna’s liquor stores continued the strong performance achieved in the previous three quarters.

Gross margin dollars from the Company’s core liquor division increased 14.0% from $32.6 million to $37.2 million.

Same-store sales from continuing operations rose by 7.6%. The Company believes this is primarily a result of: (i) the change in pricing strategy that was implemented in 2019 and continued into 2020, which was designed to regain lost market share and grow the customer base; and (ii) shifting customer consumption habits due to more people dining and entertaining at home and continuing to stay away from on-premise liquor establishments (restaurants, bars, lounges, sports venues, etc.). The Company believes these new consumer behaviour patterns have become entrenched in people’s lifestyle choices and expects consumer behaviour will continue in this manner as long as the COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat to the health of Canadians and thereafter as well.

Alberta and British Columbia both implemented strict lockdowns and a ban on social and household gatherings during the traditional Q4 holiday period, which served to partially moderate the double-digit sales growth experienced in Q2 and Q3 2020.

Over the past fifteen (15) months, the Company has been implementing a strategy to sell or close low or under-performing convenience-format liquor stores in Alberta. The Company has exited twenty-eight (28) stores in Alberta during that time frame – which resulted in total sales from continuing operations in the fourth quarter to rise at a more moderate rate to $181.6 million from $174.5 million in 2019.

  • Total gross margin dollars rose 17.4% to $42.5 million for the fourth quarter from $36.2 million in the prior year.
  • Operating profit before amortization, remeasurements and provisions for Q4 2020 rose 122.8% to $13.0 million from $5.8 million in the prior year.
  • Profit before income taxes for Q4 2020 rose to $1.5 million, compared to a loss of $20.1 million in the prior year.
  • Total cannabis store sales for the fourth quarter rose 32.8% to $17.3 million from $13.0 million in the prior year, and total gross margin dollars grew 48.5% to $5.3 million from $3.5 million.

The same-store liquor sales increase for January and February 2021, as compared to the prior year, continued to be strong and was comparable with the same-store liquor sales increases reported by the Company for the second and third quarter of 2020.  However, we anticipate that same-store liquor sales over the entire first quarter of 2021, as compared to the prior year, will be comparable with the increase reported for the fourth quarter of 2020. This is as a result of the significantly higher than normal sales that were recorded by the Company over the last three weeks of March 2020, starting March 11, 2020 when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, when customers were ‘stockpiling’ prior to being assured by provincial governments that liquor stores would be classified as essential services and would remain open.

Seite 1 von 4
Alcanna Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alcanna Reports 7.6% Growth in Same Store Liquor Sales and Strong Growth in Profitability in the Fourth Quarter 2020 EDMONTON, Alberta, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Alcanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Alcanna”) (TSX: CLIQ) today reported its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.   Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Alcanna Inc. Announces Timing of 2020 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Earnings Release