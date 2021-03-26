 
checkAd

Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 03:02  |  23   |   |   

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) announced that the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled for Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the historic Gold Hill Hotel in Gold Hill, Nevada. The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time and will include an update on the Company’s corporate portfolio, geological developments and clean energy technologies.

The 2021 Annual Meeting schedule for June 3, 2021, is as follows:

8:00 am - 9:00 am Continental Breakfast
9:00 am - 12:00 pm 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting, Company Presentations, Q & A
12:00 pm - 1:00 pm Lunch will be served at the Gold Hill Hotel following the meeting
1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Portfolio Investment Showcases (Comstock LODE, LiNiCo, MCU, Sierra Springs, etc.)

For the convenience of Shareholders, they may view the Annual Meeting live via a webcast. The link for the webcast will be included in shareholder materials as well as posted on our website in the investors section.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines set by the State of Nevada and Storey County, seating is limited for Shareholders and is based on a first-come, first-served basis by registering at the Company website:
https://www.comstockmining.com/investors/asm2021/

The record date for the Annual Meeting is April 6, 2021. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on April 6, 2021, may vote at the meeting. The Company’s proxy statement will be sent to shareholders of record and will describe the matters to be voted upon.

About Comstock Mining Inc.
Comstock Mining Inc. is an emerging leader in sustainable, mineral development and production of environment-enhancing, increasingly scarce strategic and precious metals, focused on conservation-based waste, high-value, cash-generating, mineral and metals essential to meeting the rapidly increasing demand for clean energy technologies. The Company has extensive, contiguous property in the historic, world-class Comstock and Silver City mining districts (collectively, the “Comstock District”) with fully permitted, metallurgical labs and an operational, mineral processing and beneficiation platform that includes a growing portfolio of mercury remediation and gold extraction facilities. Additional information on Comstock is available online at www.comstockmining.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) announced that the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled for Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the historic Gold Hill Hotel …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin