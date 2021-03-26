Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) announced that the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled for Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the historic Gold Hill Hotel in Gold Hill, Nevada. The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time and will include an update on the Company’s corporate portfolio, geological developments and clean energy technologies.

8:00 am - 9:00 am Continental Breakfast 9:00 am - 12:00 pm 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting, Company Presentations, Q & A 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm Lunch will be served at the Gold Hill Hotel following the meeting 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Portfolio Investment Showcases (Comstock LODE, LiNiCo, MCU, Sierra Springs, etc.)

For the convenience of Shareholders, they may view the Annual Meeting live via a webcast. The link for the webcast will be included in shareholder materials as well as posted on our website in the investors section.



Due to COVID-19 guidelines set by the State of Nevada and Storey County, seating is limited for Shareholders and is based on a first-come, first-served basis by registering at the Company website:

https://www.comstockmining.com/investors/asm2021/

The record date for the Annual Meeting is April 6, 2021. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on April 6, 2021, may vote at the meeting. The Company’s proxy statement will be sent to shareholders of record and will describe the matters to be voted upon.

About Comstock Mining Inc.

Comstock Mining Inc. is an emerging leader in sustainable, mineral development and production of environment-enhancing, increasingly scarce strategic and precious metals, focused on conservation-based waste, high-value, cash-generating, mineral and metals essential to meeting the rapidly increasing demand for clean energy technologies. The Company has extensive, contiguous property in the historic, world-class Comstock and Silver City mining districts (collectively, the “Comstock District”) with fully permitted, metallurgical labs and an operational, mineral processing and beneficiation platform that includes a growing portfolio of mercury remediation and gold extraction facilities. Additional information on Comstock is available online at www.comstockmining.com.