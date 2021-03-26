 
Edgewise Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders, announced today the pricing of its underwritten initial public offering of 11,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 26, 2021 under the ticker symbol “EWTX.” The offering is expected to close on March 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

All of the shares in the offering are being offered by Edgewise. The gross proceeds to Edgewise from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $176.0 million. In addition, Edgewise has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,650,000 additional shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and SVB Leerink LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush Securities Inc. is acting as co-manager for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the offering have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective today. The offering is made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1115 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by phone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, phone: 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com or from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, related to the offering will be available at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe, rare muscle disorders for which there is significant unmet medical need. Guided by its holistic drug discovery approach to targeting the muscle as an organ, Edgewise has combined its foundational expertise in muscle biology and small molecule engineering to build its proprietary, muscle focused drug discovery platform. Edgewise’s platform utilizes custom-built high throughput and translatable systems that measure integrated muscle function in whole organ extracts to identify small molecule precision medicines regulating key proteins in muscle tissue, initially focused on addressing rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases.



