The Board has in a board meeting, 25 March 2021, approved the Grieg Seafood Integrated Annual Report 2020, including the sustainability report and the financial accounts. Profit before tax for the financial year 2020 was NOK -304 million, with a profit after tax of NOK -316 million. Corresponding figures in the published Q4 2020 report was NOK - 301 million and NOK -270 million, respectively. The total equity at year-end 2020 came to NOK 4 371 million (41% equity share), compared to NOK 4 409 million (41% equity share) reported in the Q4 2020 report.

At 15 April 2020, Grieg Seafood completed the acquisition of the Grieg Newfoundland Group. Allocation of the purchase price was reported in Q2 2020. In accordance with IFRS 3.45, the measurement period for the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) can be up to 12 months from the transaction date. Upon preparation of the annual accounts for 2020, the Company has conducted a reassessment of the preliminary PPA to reflect information obtained about facts and circumstances that existed as of the acquisition date. Due to a special warranty regarding the expected cost overrun on the RAS facility, the seller shall reimburse NOK 40 million to the purchaser. The amount has been recognized in the adjusted PPA as indemnification assets and presented on a separate line item in the Group's statement of financial position. The preliminary amounts recognized in Q2 2020 have been adjusted retrospectively in accordance with IFRS 3. For more information on the acquisition and business combination, see Note 6 of the Grieg Seafood Group’s financial statements of 2020.



