ADOPTION OF RESOLUTIONS OF THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF AS BATIKA WITHOUT CONVENING THE MEETING

Questions regarding the proposals to be decided can be sent in advance to the e-mail baltika@baltikagroup.com until April 9, 2021 and the answers to the relevant questions will be published on the website of AS Baltika www.baltikagroup.com .

AS BALTIKA, registry code 10144415, located at Valukoja 10, Tallinn 11415, the Management Board proposes to the shareholders to adopt resolutions without convening a meeting in accordance with § 299 1 of the Commercial Code. The proposal to adopt resolutions without convening a general meeting of shareholders is for the convenience of shareholders and to avoid gatherings due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, shareholders will be able to participate in the webinar on April 20, 2021 at 2:00 pm, registering no later than April 19, 2021 at 3:00 pm by sending e-mail to baltika@baltikagroup.com . The webinar will be held in english. Recording of the webinar will be made available on companies website. It is not possible to participate in voting through the online seminar.

The list of shareholders entitled to vote for shareholders' resolutions will be fixed as of April 9, 2021 as of the end of the business day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system.

Resolutions of shareholders can be voted on in the period from April 14 to April 21, 2021 (inclusive). If a shareholder abstains, he/she shall be deemed to have voted against.

A shareholders have two options to cast their vote:

By sending an e-mail to baltika@baltikagroup.com a ballot paper filled in and digitally signed or signed and scanned on paper by the voting shareholder or his/her authorized representative during the voting period. By submitting or sending a paper ballot paper completed and handwritten by a shareholder entitled to vote or his/her authorized representative to the office of AS Baltika at Valukoja 10, 11415, Tallinn, so that it arrives no later than 19 April at 16:00. In the absence of technical means, it is possible to fill in and sign the ballot paper at the above address at AS Baltika's office on working days between 9.00 and 16.00.

In order to enable the identification of a shareholder, the voting form sent by e-mail must be digitally signed. When sending a paper-signed and scanned ballot paper by e-mail or sending a paper-signed ballot paper by post, a copy of the personal data page of the shareholder's or shareholder's representative's identity document (e.g. passport or ID card) must be forwarded together with the ballot paper. The shareholder's representative must also forward a valid power of attorney in Estonian or English in a form that can be reproduced in writing. A shareholder may use a power of attorney form, which is available on the website of AS Baltika www.baltikagroup.com.