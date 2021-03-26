 
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini completes the acquisition of RXP Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 06:30  |  35   |   |   

Capgemini completes the acquisition of RXP Services

Unique combination of expertise will make Capgemini a market leader in Australia and New Zealand across digital, data and cloud and support the Group’s growth ambition in the Asia-Pacific region

Paris, Sydney, March 26, 2021 - Capgemini  announced today that it has completed the acquisition of RXP Services (ASX: RXP). With the addition of more than 550 professionals, the deal expands Capgemini’s operations in Australia. The acquisition by way of scheme of arrangement was approved by the requisite majorities of RXP Services shareholders and by the Federal Court of Australia.

Headquartered in Melbourne, RXP Services has locations in Sydney, Canberra and Hobart. The combined strength and capabilities of Capgemini and RXP Services in Australia will reinforce Capgemini’s ability to provide end to end digital solutions to clients across the region at scale. This acquisition reinforces Capgemini’s strategic partnerships with Microsoft, ServiceNow and Salesforce.

Olaf Pietschner, CEO for Capgemini in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and member of the Group Executive Committee said, “RXP’s experience in delivering data and cloud solutions for a wide range of complex businesses will enable further expansion of Capgemini’s offerings in Australia and New Zealand. Their extensive expertise and knowledge further deepen our networks and capabilities to meet the anticipated growth in demand for digital services and we are delighted to welcome them to the Capgemini team.”

“Bringing together our two organizations not only opens up a world of opportunity for RXP’s people, it also accelerates Capgemini’s ambitious plan for growth across the region,” said Ross Fielding, Chief Executive Officer, RXP Services. “Leveraging our combined capabilities will be hugely positive for our people, our business and our clients.”

In addition, RXP’s creative agency, The Works, will open a new chapter for Capgemini in Australia, complementing the capabilities of Capgemini Invent to enable the design and delivery of end to end amazing and differentiated digital experiences for clients.

Together, Capgemini and RXP will employ over 2000 people in Australia. The combined team will focus on accelerating digital transformation for businesses across industries locally, offering capabilities in strategy and transformation, application and technology, and operations and engineering.

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.
Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

