Vifor Pharma to propose Åsa Riisberg for appointment to Board of Directors

Vifor Pharma is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors will propose Åsa Riisberg for election to the Board at the Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2021.

Åsa Riisberg, a Swedish citizen, was formerly Partner and member of the extended Executive Committee of the private equity firm EQT. She has served on various international boards with current board seats at Atlas Antibodies, Netcompany, F-Secure, Dagens Nyheter, Bonnier News and Bonnier Capital as well as at the Women in Finance Foundation. Åsa is also an Advisory Board Member at the Stockholm School of Economics and member of the Investment Committee at Cinder Invest. She holds a M.Sc. in Financial Economics and Business Administration from Stockholm School of Economics.

Jacques Theurillat, Chairman of Vifor Pharma, commented: “We are very pleased that Åsa Riisberg will bring her expertise to the Board of Directors. Her broad knowledge and experience, particularly in the areas of investment management and operations are extremely valuable for Vifor Pharma. She will ideally complement the Board to assess the company’s business development and inorganic growth plans, aiming to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies.”

Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is a partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care). Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348).

