MEMSCAP Confirms Its Eligibility for French PEA-PME Savings Plans

Regulatory News:

MEMSCAP (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, confirms its eligibility for the French small and mid-caps share savings plan (PEA-PME) whose implementing decree Nr. 2014-283 was published on March 4, 2014.

The MEMSCAP Group meets all the eligibility criteria for the PEA-PME: less than 5,000 employees plus annual revenue below EUR.1.5 billion or balance sheet assets of less than EUR.2 billion.