Announcement on the end of the buy-back of INVL Baltic Real Estate shares

INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “ the Company ”) announces the end of the buy-back of the Company‘s shares process, which was carried out in accordance with the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings of the Republic of Lithuania and lasted from 25 January 2021 until 25 March 2021 (inclusive). For further information: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId= ...

The Company’s shares were repurchased, and settlement made with the shareholders who submitted orders to sell and met the requirements set out in the Company’s share buy-back rules, in four stages:

The first stage lasted until 8 February 2021 (inclusive). During this stage, the Company bought back 13 shares from one shareholder for EUR 28.73, with settlement for them made on 10 February 2021.

The second stage lasted until 22 February 2021 (inclusive). During this stage, the Company bought back 1,190,122 shares (9.05% of all the Company’s outstanding shares) from 3 shareholders for EUR 2,630,526.66, with settlement for them made on 24 February 2021.

The third stage lasted until 8 March 2021 (inclusive). During this stage, the Company bought back 10,020 shares (0.076% of all the Company’s outstanding shares) from 3 more shareholders for EUR 22,147.21, with settlement for them made on 10 March 2021.

The fourth stage lasted until 25 March 2021 (inclusive). During this stage, 4 shareholders of the Company submitted orders to sell 3,788,000 shares (28.81% of all the Company’s outstanding shares) for EUR 8,372,616.40. Settlement for them will be made on 29 March 2021.

The share buy-back process was carried out under the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company of 14 January 2021 on changing the essential provisions of the document of incorporation of the Company. These decisions created an obligation for the Company to buy back shares of the Company from shareholders who objected to these changes or did not vote for them.

Additional information:

The real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate has completed a two-month share buy-back process during which 11 shareholders submitted orders for the repurchase of 4,988,155 shares of the company for EUR 11 million, which constitutes 37.93% of all outstanding shares of the company. Final buy-back of the shares and settlement for them will take place on 29 March this year.