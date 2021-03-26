 
IDEX Biometrics Shipping TrustedBio Fingerprint Sensors from its Mass Production Supply Chain

Oslo, Norway – 26 March 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, is now shipping its next generation, TrustedBio, fingerprint sensors and biometric solutions produced by its mass production supply chain. 

The advanced 40 nanometer TrustedBio ASIC is being produced by TSMC, the world’s largest silicon foundry. Final assembly and test of the TrustedBio system module are performed by one of the world’s top providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services (OSAT), which has a proven track record in mass production manufacturing.

The shipments are fulfilling both a new order from a tier 1 European card manufacturer and previously announced orders from multiple customers, including IDEX’s solution partner, Zwipe.

Biometric payment cards incorporating the TrustedBio sensor are anticipated to begin shipping in volume from card manufacturers to banks and issuers later in 2021. 
“With volume orders being received, including a new order from a leading tier 1 card manufacturer, we knew it was important to ensure our supply chain was ‘fit for purpose’,” said Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics. “It is satisfying to see that all of the team’s hard work, in establishing an appropriate mass production ready supply chain, is paying off. TrustedBio is ready for the masses.”

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

Trademark Statement
The wordmark ‘IDEX’ and the IDEX logo are registered trademarks of IDEX ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Disclaimer

