INDUS Holding AG: INDUS successfully places capital increase

DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
INDUS Holding AG: INDUS successfully places capital increase

26.03.2021 / 08:00
INDUS successfully places capital increase

  • Gross proceeds of EUR 85.3 million
  • Capital for further acquisitions in currently attractive M&A market
  • Equity and liquidity base strengthened

Bergisch Gladbach, 26 March 2021 - INDUS Holding AG has successfully completed the capital increase announced on 25 March; the company's share capital thus increased by approx. EUR 6.357 million to approx. EUR 69.928 million. This corresponds to an increase by close to 10 percent. The total of 2,445,050 new shares were placed with institutional investors in the context of an accelerated bookbuilding process.

The placement price was set at EUR 34.90 per share. The gross proceeds from the capital increase amount to EUR 85.3 million. The new shares are entitled to profits from 1 January 2020. They were placed with long-term institutional investors, including German family offices.

"In the current favorable M&A environment, we want to retain our ability to act quickly in order to acquire new hidden champions," says Dr. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the Board of Management of INDUS. "We are currently in promising talks with several companies. We primarily want to continue our growth in the growth industries defined in our PARKOUR strategy program." The Board of Management sees particular potential for acquisitions in sectors such as automation, measuring technology and control engineering, construction technology, technology for infrastructure and logistics, as well as energy and environmental technology. "The capital increase gives us the necessary room for maneuver to make further acquisitions as early as 2021 while maintaining stable balance sheet ratios," says Dr. Johannes Schmidt.

