SpareBank 1 SMN Ex. dividend 26 March 2021

The equity capital certificates in SpareBank 1 SMN will be quoted exclusive dividend on 26 March 2021. A dividend of NOK 1.30 per equity capital certificate will be distributed from 7 April 2021 to registered holders on 25 March 2021 (record date 29 March 2021).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


