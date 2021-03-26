SpareBank 1 SMN Ex. dividend 26 March 2021
The equity capital certificates in SpareBank 1 SMN will be quoted exclusive dividend on 26 March 2021. A dividend of NOK 1.30 per equity capital certificate will be distributed from 7 April 2021 to registered holders on 25 March 2021 (record date 29 March 2021).
