Scanfil Plc’s Annual Report and Remuneration Report for 2020 Have Been Published

SCANFIL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 MARCH 2021 9.00 A.M.



Scanfil plc’s Annual Report 2020, which includes the Board of Directors’ report, Financial Statement, Auditor’s Report and Corporate Governance Statement for 2020, and Remuneration Report for 2020 have been published. Reports are available in English and Finnish.



For the first time, Scanfil is publishing its financial statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. As per ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags, which have been verified by KPMG.

The Annual Report and Remuneration Report are attached to this release as PDF files and the financial statements as an XHTML file. Reports can also be found at www.scanfil.com

