AS Tallinna Vesi Supervisory Council confirmed 2020 financial results

The Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi approved the audited financial results for the year 2020. The financial results remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 29 January 2021.

The Company’s total sales revenue for 2020 was €51.72 million, showing a decrease of 18.5% or €11.70 million year-on-year. Sales from water services decreased by 19.5% amounting to €45.80 million. Sales of construction services were €5.22 million, decreasing by 12.4%.