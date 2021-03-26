Resolution: The supervisory board approves the board of directors’ proposal regarding the annual accounts and management report for 2020, and the proposal for application of the net profit. The supervisory board declares a dividend payout of NOK 1.30 per equity certificate to parties who are equity certificate holders as at 25 March 2021 with payout taking place on 7 April 2021. SpareBank 1 SMN’s equity certificates are quoted ex-dividend on 26 March 2021.

Approval of the annual accounts and the management report for 2020 – including the application of the net profit for the year

The Supervisory Board has at its meeting on 25 March 2021 adopted the following resolutions:

The supervisory board also approves the board of directors’ recommendation to allocate NOK 321m to non-profit causes, of which NOK 95m is to be disbursed as donations to non-profit causes. The dividend equalisation fund and the ownerless capital receive NOK 230m and NOK 130m respectively. The board of directors is given authorisation to distribute the amount set aside for non-profit causes.

The supervisory board votes in accordance with the board of directors’ recommendation that SpareBank 1 SMN should make a group contribution totalling NOK 21,748,478.

The board of directors is given authorisation to determine the distribution of all or parts of the remaining dividend and community dividend as presented in the following item.

Authorisation to the board of directors to determine the payout of dividend up until the next ordinary meeting of the supervisory board

Resolution:

The supervisory board, with a basis in the approved annual accounts for 2020, authorises the board of directors to determine further distribution of dividend after 30 September 2021.

Under the authorisation the decision on and payout of dividend is limited to a maximum of NOK 3.10 per equity certificate to parties holding equity certificates as at the date decided by the board of directors.

Furthermore, under the authorisation the decision on payout to non-profit causes is limited to a maximum of NOK 105 million, and transfer to the foundation Sparebankstiftelsen SMN is limited to a maximum of NOK 121 million. The board of directors is given authorisation to distribute the amount set aside for non-profit causes.

The authorisation applies up until the ordinary meeting of the supervisory board in spring 2022. The board of directors may not make use of the authorisation until the authorisation is registered with the Register of Business Enterprises.