 
checkAd

SpareBank 1 SMN Resolutions of the Supervisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 08:00  |  32   |   |   


The Supervisory Board has at its meeting on 25 March 2021 adopted the following resolutions:

Approval of the annual accounts and the management report for 2020 – including the application of the net profit for the year

Resolution:
The supervisory board approves the board of directors’ proposal regarding the annual accounts and management report for 2020, and the proposal for application of the net profit. The supervisory board declares a dividend payout of NOK 1.30 per equity certificate to parties who are equity certificate holders as at 25 March 2021 with payout taking place on 7 April 2021. SpareBank 1 SMN’s equity certificates are quoted ex-dividend on 26 March 2021.

The supervisory board also approves the board of directors’ recommendation to allocate NOK 321m to non-profit causes, of which NOK 95m is to be disbursed as donations to non-profit causes. The dividend equalisation fund and the ownerless capital receive NOK 230m and NOK 130m respectively. The board of directors is given authorisation to distribute the amount set aside for non-profit causes.

The supervisory board votes in accordance with the board of directors’ recommendation that SpareBank 1 SMN should make a group contribution totalling NOK 21,748,478.

The board of directors is given authorisation to determine the distribution of all or parts of the remaining dividend and community dividend as presented in the following item.

Authorisation to the board of directors to determine the payout of dividend up until the next ordinary meeting of the supervisory board

Resolution:
The supervisory board, with a basis in the approved annual accounts for 2020, authorises the board of directors to determine further distribution of dividend after 30 September 2021.

Under the authorisation the decision on and payout of dividend is limited to a maximum of NOK 3.10 per equity certificate to parties holding equity certificates as at the date decided by the board of directors.

Furthermore, under the authorisation the decision on payout to non-profit causes is limited to a maximum of NOK 105 million, and transfer to the foundation Sparebankstiftelsen SMN is limited to a maximum of NOK 121 million. The board of directors is given authorisation to distribute the amount set aside for non-profit causes.

The authorisation applies up until the ordinary meeting of the supervisory board in spring 2022. The board of directors may not make use of the authorisation until the authorisation is registered with the Register of Business Enterprises.

Seite 1 von 3
SpareBank 1 SMN Primary Capital Cert. Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SpareBank 1 SMN Resolutions of the Supervisory Board The Supervisory Board has at its meeting on 25 March 2021 adopted the following resolutions: Approval of the annual accounts and the management report for 2020 – including the application of the net profit for the year Resolution:The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Telenor gathers strength in IoT for the 5G era
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Correction: Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
Nokia, Key Bridge Wireless introduce integrated CBRS offering for CSPs, multiple-system operators ...
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:03 Uhr
SpareBank 1 SMN: Ex. dividend 26 March 2021
04.03.21
SpareBank 1 SMN: Notice of meeting of the Supervisory Board on Thursday 25. March 2021
04.03.21
SpareBank 1 SMN: Annual report 2020 published