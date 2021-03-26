DGAP-Ad-hoc: NFON AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Capital Increase NFON AG successfully completes accelerated placement process 26-March-2021 / 08:18 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO: THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN

NFON AG successfully completes accelerated placement process

Munich, March 26, 2021 - NFON AG ("NFON" or "the Company," ISIN: DE000A0N4N52, Frankfurt Stock Exchange) has placed 1,505,555 shares at a placement price of 17.50 EUR per share with institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding. The gross proceeds of the placement amount to 26,347,212.50 EUR. The shares were made available to Berenberg as transaction bank for the purpose of an efficient execution of the placement by an anchor shareholder by means of a securities loan. This will be repaid after registration of an increase of the share capital of the Company by 1,505,555 new shares, which represents approximately 10% of the current share capital, by a partial use of its authorized capital. Shareholders' subscription rights were excluded in the process. The net proceeds from the issuance of the new shares are to be invested in the further growth of the Company, in particular in the further development of the product portfolio through internal development projects or technology investments, the expansion of the pan-European partner network as well as in marketing activities.

As part of the transaction, the Company has agreed to a 3-month hard lock-up period and a 3-month soft lock-up period, subject to customary market exceptions.

Berenberg acted as the Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner.

