NFON AG receives EUR 26 million from a capital increase to finance its growth 26.03.2021

- 1,505,555 new shares successfully placed with institutional investors

- Gross issue proceeds of EUR 26.3 million to finance growth

- Investments planned in the areas of product development, partner management and marketing, in particular

Munich, March 26, 2021 - NFON AG (together with its subsidiaries "NFON" or "the Company"), the only pan-European cloud PBX provider (telephone system from the cloud), has placed 1,505,555 shares with institutional investors via an accelerated bookbuilding process at a placement price of 17.50 EUR per share. This equates to gross issue proceeds of 26,347,212.50 EUR. The shares were made available to Berenberg as the transaction bank by an anchor shareholder by way of a securities loan for the purpose of efficient execution of the placement. This will be repaid after registration of an increase of the share capital of the Company by 1,505,555 new shares, which represents approximately 10% of the current share capital, by a partial use of its authorized capital. Shareholders' subscription rights were excluded in the process. The net proceeds from the issue of the new shares are to be invested in the further growth of the Company, in particular in the further development of the product portfolio through internal development projects or technology investments, the expansion of the pan-European partner network as well as in marketing activities.