 
checkAd

Newgen Set to "Transform Experiences" at its Annual Customer Event-NewgenConnect 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 08:30  |  33   |   |   

Attendees to gain insights from leading industry influencers, including Jim Marous and Pascal Bornet

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital automation platform, today announced that it will host its annual customer event—NewgenConnect 2021—from May 17 to May 19, 2021. The global event will be held virtually this year, with a focus on transforming experiences for its customers.

Newgen Logo

The three-day virtual meet will include over 75 sessions for delegates from over 70 countries to highlight how digital is accelerating enterprises' transformation journeys. Industry-specific tracks will provide a glimpse into how Newgen customers, business leaders, industry analysts, and system integrators transform experiences of their customers.

"The pandemic changed the way businesses delivered products and services in an instant. While most institutions enabled consumers to access services using digital devices, few experiences were comparable to what big tech firms provided. NewgenConnect 2021 will present ways in which banking enterprises can respond to the needs of consumers in a digital world," said Jim Marous, Co-publisher, The Financial Brand.

"There has never been a more urgent time for companies to transform their customer and employee experiences. In the post-pandemic world, experience has become a key differentiator for enterprises. The good news is that there is a global platform like NewgenConnect to help enterprises learn about ways to connect people, processes, content, and communications and enable true end-to-end digital journeys for delivering superior customer experience," said Pascal Bornet, renowned author and pioneer in intelligent automation.

"This event is all about delivering transformed experiences with digital. We are thrilled to host our wonderful customers, partners, and everyone else in our business network, and bring to them insightful and valuable sessions that are sure to expedite their digital initiatives," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

About Newgen Software Technologies Pte Ltd.:

Newgen is a leading provider of low code digital automation platform. Globally, successful financial institutions, insurance, government, and shared services organizations rely on Newgen's industry-recognized products and applications—to manage their processes (BPM), content (ECM), and communications (CCM)—for connected operations. From customer onboarding to service requests, from loans and deposits to underwriting, and many more, Newgen's industry applications transform business-critical operations with agility. Newgen's cloud-based platform enables digital transformation initiatives for superior customer experience, optimized costs, and improved efficiencies.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

Contacts: Asif Khan, asif.khan@newgensoft.com  

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676258/Newgen_Logo.jpg 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Newgen Set to "Transform Experiences" at its Annual Customer Event-NewgenConnect 2021 Attendees to gain insights from leading industry influencers, including Jim Marous and Pascal Bornet SINGAPORE, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital automation platform, today announced that it will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Huawei: Explore the HEIGHT of the Intelligent World, Using Intelligent Twins as the Reference Architecture
Finastra integrates Enigio solution with Fusion Trade Innovation to make paperless trade finance a ...
The Chairman in Hong Kong Takes No.1 Spot at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 Awards
Zoono: Testing on London public transport services highlights the exceptional benefits of long-lasting ...
Healum closes investment round to rollout UKRI funded AI powered patient management system for ...
AllianThera Biopharma comes out of stealth and collaborates on AI with Insilico Medicine
Plant-based meat brand sued by Spanish Animal Meat Associations - legal proceedings over ...
AWE 2021: Dreame Launches New Products Leading with Cordless Vacuum V16 and Dreame Bot L10 Pro
Anthemis Expands Leadership Team & Announces New Strategic Advisory Board to Accelerate ...
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area