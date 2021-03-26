 
Annual Report for SP Group A/S

In 2020, SP Group realised a profit before tax of DKK 193.8 million, which is an increase of 10.5% compared to 2019. EPS increased by 2.3%. Revenue increased from DKK 2,012.9 million in 2019 to DKK 2,178.2 million in 2020, corresponding to an increase of 8.2%. In Q4 2020, SP Group realised a profit before tax of DKK 55.0 million, which is an increase of 48.4% compared to Q4 2019.

