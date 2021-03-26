 
checkAd

Notice of Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 08:59  |  39   |   |   

26 March 2020: The Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA will be held on 20 April 2021 at 10:00 am (CEST) at Askekroken 11, 0277 Oslo.

Please find attached:

* the notice of Annual General Meeting with attendance/Proxy
* the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting for the items listed on the agenda
* the recommendation by the Nomination Committee to the Annual General Meeting
* the Board of Directors' guidelines for remuneration of Executive Management

All documents, including the Board of Directors' Corporate Governance Report for 2020, Annual Report 2020 and Sustainability Report 2020 are available at www.scatec.com.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the Board of Directors encourages shareholders to be represented at the Annual General Meeting through proxy or by submitting votes in advance. The deadline for this is 15 April 2021. The Annual General Meeting will be efficiently carried through by strictly keeping to the agenda items. Further, a webcast will be made available at this link for shareholders to monitor the meeting. Shareholders may ask questions through the webcast solution, or by email to ir@scatec.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR
Tel: +47 950 38 364, Ingrid.aarsnes@scatec.com

About Scatec ASA:
Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy globally. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. In the first half of 2021, Scatec will have a total of 3.3 GW in operation on four continents and more than 500 employees. The company is targeting 15 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com, or connect with us on Linkedin.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


Scatec Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice of Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA 26 March 2020: The Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA will be held on 20 April 2021 at 10:00 am (CEST) at Askekroken 11, 0277 Oslo. Please find attached: * the notice of Annual General Meeting with attendance/Proxy * the Board of Directors' …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Telenor gathers strength in IoT for the 5G era
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Correction: Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
Nokia, Key Bridge Wireless introduce integrated CBRS offering for CSPs, multiple-system operators ...
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:01 Uhr
Scatec publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020
23.03.21
Scatec announces a NOK 100 billion business plan towards 2025
11.03.21
Invitation to Scatec’s Capital Markets Update 23 March 2021
05.03.21
DGAP-News: Rebalancing des Global Challenges Index: Hannon Armstrong, Scatec und Severn Trent neu im Nachhaltigkeitsindex (deutsch)
24.02.21
Scatec ASA – Long term incentive programme

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
82
Scatec Solar