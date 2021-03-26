Notice of Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA

* the notice of Annual General Meeting with attendance/Proxy * the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting for the items listed on the agenda * the recommendation by the Nomination Committee to the Annual General Meeting * the Board of Directors' guidelines for remuneration of Executive Management

26 March 2020: The Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA will be held on 20 April 2021 at 10:00 am (CEST) at Askekroken 11, 0277 Oslo.

All documents, including the Board of Directors' Corporate Governance Report for 2020, Annual Report 2020 and Sustainability Report 2020 are available at www.scatec.com.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the Board of Directors encourages shareholders to be represented at the Annual General Meeting through proxy or by submitting votes in advance. The deadline for this is 15 April 2021. The Annual General Meeting will be efficiently carried through by strictly keeping to the agenda items. Further, a webcast will be made available at this link for shareholders to monitor the meeting. Shareholders may ask questions through the webcast solution, or by email to ir@scatec.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR

Tel: +47 950 38 364, Ingrid.aarsnes@scatec.com

About Scatec ASA:

Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy globally. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. In the first half of 2021, Scatec will have a total of 3.3 GW in operation on four continents and more than 500 employees. The company is targeting 15 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com, or connect with us on Linkedin.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

