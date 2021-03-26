Modulaire Group Announces Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

LONDON, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulaire Group, the leading business services company specialising in modular space, today announced that it will hold its fiscal year 2020 financial results conference call on Wednesday 31st March 2021 at 3:00pm BST (10:00 a.m., Eastern Time).

Prior to the call, the slide presentation, fiscal year 2020 financial information and dial-in details will be available at https://www.modulairegroup.com/investors/financial-reports that includes a password-protection feature. Access will be granted to existing and prospective lenders and noteholders and certain other eligible parties (including securities analysts and rating agencies) who have registered for an account. Modulaire Group invites all interested parties to register at their earliest convenience by visiting https://www.modulairegroup.com/investors/apply