Modulaire Group Announces Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

26.03.2021, 09:00  |  21   |   |   

LONDON, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulaire Group, the leading business services company specialising in modular space, today announced that it will hold its fiscal year 2020 financial results conference call on Wednesday 31st  March 2021 at 3:00pm BST (10:00 a.m., Eastern Time).

Prior to the call, the slide presentation, fiscal year 2020 financial information and dial-in details will be available at https://www.modulairegroup.com/investors/financial-reports that includes a password-protection feature. Access will be granted to existing and prospective lenders and noteholders and certain other eligible parties (including securities analysts and rating agencies) who have registered for an account. Modulaire Group invites all interested parties to register at their earliest convenience by visiting https://www.modulairegroup.com/investors/apply

About Modulaire Group
Modulaire Group is the leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn. Our business is designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Modulaire Group has operations in 25 countries with approximately 259,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe and Scandinavia, Elliott, Advanté and Carter in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting, BUKO Bouw & Winkels and BUKO Bouwsystemen in The Netherlands, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

For further information:
Investor relations: Phil Vellacott
investorrelations@modulairegroup.com
07841 563541

Media enquiries: Tulchan Communications
modulairegroup@tulchangroup.com
0207 353 4200



