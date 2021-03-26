 
checkAd

LeoVegas investing in SharedPlay

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 09:03  |  21   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas, through LeoVentures, is investing EUR 1.1 m for 25% of the shares in SharedPlay with an option to increase its ownership in the future in accordance with predefined conditions. SharedPlay is a new company that enables players to share their gaming experiences with each other, among other things through the industry's first solution for playing casino games in multiplayer mode. The company was founded by Karolina Pelc, one of the most prominent profiles widely associated with casino product and innovation expertise.

Interest in sharing and following each other's experiences online has long been popular in other entertainment categories such as computer games, music and film. This trend is now growing also in gaming and casino. SharedPlay's mission is to transform solitary game sessions into engaging multiplayer and entertaining experiences. This is made possible by being part of a social community while playing and enables players to share their experiences digitally. 

"We see a new behaviour in the gaming market as well as in many other digital consumer segments - it's about sharing your fun and excitement with your friends, but also with others who have the same interest," comments Gustaf Hagman, LeoVegas' Group CEO. "The team we are investing in is world-class, and SharedPlay has a unique position with the opportunity to drive the next step in the social casino experience."

Karolina Pec, founder and CEO of SharedPlay, comments: "SharedPlay was established to capitalise on the opportunities that exist in the current trends in our rapidly growing industry. I have closely followed the development of social platforms, how we consume moving pictures, and how it has become part of the gaming industry. We aim to create the best and most engaging product for making casino more social among players. There is incredible potential in the strong engagement that exists among the new generation of casino players combined with a safe and secure gaming experience. LeoVegas is a dream partner, as they are passionate about the gaming experience and innovation in product development, and have shown through their other investments that they are proficient at driving growth and creating value."

About SharedPlay

SharedPlay is the gaming industry's first B2B solution with an SaaS model that makes it possible to offer a gaming experience in multiplayer mode. SharedPlay will offer a cutting edge technology solution allowing players to play together, share the excitement of the game and interact with each other through a variery of social features. Read more at their corporate site sharedplay.io.

Leoventure's investment focus

LeoVegas aspires to be the most innovative, entrepreneurial and tech-oriented company in the gaming industry. LeoVentures is LeoVegas' unit for investing in entrepreneurial companies in various verticals of the industry and thereby contributes strategic value to the LeoVegas Group. LeoVentures has the ability to drive growth and value creation by allowing the portfolio companies to retain their identities and independence at the same time that they can accelerate with capital, knowledge and other synergies from LeoVegas. This gives LeoVentures a unique capacity to invest, grow, and over time realise the value of venture companies and new strategically important opportunities for the Group.

for further INFORMATION, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO

+46 (0) 8 410 367 66, gustaf.hagman@leovegasgroup.com

Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

+46 73 512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegasgroup.com

About LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group:

LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino, Bingo and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/leovegas-investing-in-sharedplay,c3314664

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17434/3314664/1393211.pdf

LeoVegas investing in SharedPlay



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LeoVegas investing in SharedPlay STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - LeoVegas, through LeoVentures, is investing EUR 1.1 m for 25% of the shares in SharedPlay with an option to increase its ownership in the future in accordance with predefined conditions. SharedPlay is a new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Huawei: Explore the HEIGHT of the Intelligent World, Using Intelligent Twins as the Reference Architecture
Finastra integrates Enigio solution with Fusion Trade Innovation to make paperless trade finance a ...
The Chairman in Hong Kong Takes No.1 Spot at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 Awards
Zoono: Testing on London public transport services highlights the exceptional benefits of long-lasting ...
Healum closes investment round to rollout UKRI funded AI powered patient management system for ...
AllianThera Biopharma comes out of stealth and collaborates on AI with Insilico Medicine
Plant-based meat brand sued by Spanish Animal Meat Associations - legal proceedings over ...
AWE 2021: Dreame Launches New Products Leading with Cordless Vacuum V16 and Dreame Bot L10 Pro
Anthemis Expands Leadership Team & Announces New Strategic Advisory Board to Accelerate ...
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area