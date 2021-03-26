 
checkAd

ICG Notification of Transactions of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 09:04  |  29   |   |   

Intermediate Capital

ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

26 March 2021

Transaction in own shares and Notification of Transactions of Directors

The Company announces that on 25 March 2021, in accordance with prior approvals from shareholders, it purchased 1,997 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 1,884 pence per share through the Company’s broker, Numis Securities Limited.

The purchase of the shares was arranged to satisfy remuneration owed to Lord Davies of Abersoch for the period ending 30 March 2021. The Company confirms that Lord Davies will continue to receive remuneration in the form of shares on a quarterly basis.

The Company wishes to announce that it has received notification that on 25 March 2021 Lord Davies of Abersoch, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, received 1,997 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1,884 pence per share. As a result of this transaction Lord Davies and his connected persons hold a total of 30,452 ordinary shares, being 0.01% of the total ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Contacts

Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


Intermediate Capital Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ICG Notification of Transactions of Directors Intermediate Capital ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”) 26 March 2021 Transaction in own shares and Notification of Transactions of Directors The Company announces that on 25 March …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Telenor gathers strength in IoT for the 5G era
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Correction: Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
Nokia, Key Bridge Wireless introduce integrated CBRS offering for CSPs, multiple-system operators ...
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
ICG: Notification of Major Holdings
16.03.21
ICG: Total Voting Rights
05.03.21
Correction: ICG : Total Voting Rights
05.03.21
ICG: Total Voting Rights
05.03.21
ICG: Notification of Transactions of Directors