Yara publishes 2020 Integrated Report

Oslo, 26 March 2021: Yara has today published its 2020 Integrated Report, including complete 2020 Annual Accounts with notes. The report is available on Yara’s website:


www.yara.com/2020


Contact:

Thor Giæver, Investor Relations
Mobile: (+47) 480 75 356
E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com

Josiane Kremer, Director External Communications
Mobile: (+47) 481 80 451
E-mail: josiane.kremer@yara.com


About Yara

 Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly and high-yielding crop nutrition solutions for the world’s farming community and food industry.

Yara’s ambition is to be the Crop Nutrition Company for the Future. We are committed to creating value for our customers, shareholders and society at large, as we work to develop a more sustainable food value chain. To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of agriculture and food production.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With our integrated business model and a worldwide presence of around 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, we offer a proven track record of responsible and reliable returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.6 billion.

 www.yara.com

 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act 

