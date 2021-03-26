 
checkAd

36Kr Holdings and Xinhuanet.com Enter Strategic Collaboration to Further Boost New Economy Growth-Focused Business Content and Service Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 09:00  |  25   |   |   

BEIJING, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today entered into a strategic business collaboration agreement (the “Agreement”) with Xinhuanet.com, the online service portal of China’s state-owned Xinhua News Agency, which mainly focuses on short-form video content in the 5G era, aiming to further boost New Economy growth-focused business content creation and service provision in China.

The partnership is built on both parties’ mutual perspective-taking on the booming development of content and service offerings in China’s New Economy. Pursuant to the four-year Agreement, 36Kr and Xinhuanet.com will draw on their respective strengths in stellar brands, top talents as well as advanced technology and data capabilities to jointly unveil a series of original content offerings surrounding the development of China’s New Economy, cultivate a content ecosystem to nurture and retain high-quality video content creators, and explore commercialization models for content creators.

In addition, supported by both parties’ strong content production capabilities and superior digital assets, 36Kr and Xinhuanet.com will work together to empower Chinese New Economy enterprises, investment institutions and region-focused innovation-led sectors. The collaborations are poised to drive broad-based prosperity of China’s New Economy community with a wide spectrum of high-quality business content and service portfolios, helping traditional industries reshape their innovative capabilities from the ground up. The move is also set to ensure the vitality and success of technology and business innovation across China’s New Economy sectors resonates with the whole world.

Mr. Dagang Feng, co-chairman and chief executive officer of 36Kr, commented, “We’re excited to be joining hands with Xinhuanet.com as it demonstrates our high-quality content strategy with industry-leading partners. Following our collaboration with Youku Tudou Inc. (“Youku”) to enhance content commercialization since September 2020, the agreement marks another milestone in our effort to deepen ties with influential partners as we strive to reinforce the New Economy-focused video-formed content and services ecosystem to address growing market demands. We are confident the partnership will unleash a multitude of synergies for each other’s businesses. We look forward to collaborating with Xinhuanet in a variety of New Economy business-centric content initiatives, expanding our user base and traffic growth, and strengthening our enterprise customer experience.”

Seite 1 von 3


36Kr Holdings (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

36Kr Holdings and Xinhuanet.com Enter Strategic Collaboration to Further Boost New Economy Growth-Focused Business Content and Service Capabilities BEIJING, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today entered into a strategic business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Telenor gathers strength in IoT for the 5G era
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Correction: Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
Nokia, Key Bridge Wireless introduce integrated CBRS offering for CSPs, multiple-system operators ...
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
AMTD International Partnered with 36Kr and Xiaomi to Announce a Joint Venture - AK73 Capital to Build Full Lifecyle Service Platform for New Economy Enterprises
12.03.21
AMTD, 36Kr, Airstar Digital, and Calvin Choi Announces Joint Venture of AK73 Capital to Build Full Lifecyle Service Platform for New Economy Enterprises