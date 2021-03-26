36Kr Holdings and Xinhuanet.com Enter Strategic Collaboration to Further Boost New Economy Growth-Focused Business Content and Service Capabilities

BEIJING, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today entered into a strategic business collaboration agreement (the “Agreement”) with Xinhuanet.com, the online service portal of China’s state-owned Xinhua News Agency, which mainly focuses on short-form video content in the 5G era, aiming to further boost New Economy growth-focused business content creation and service provision in China.



The partnership is built on both parties’ mutual perspective-taking on the booming development of content and service offerings in China’s New Economy. Pursuant to the four-year Agreement, 36Kr and Xinhuanet.com will draw on their respective strengths in stellar brands, top talents as well as advanced technology and data capabilities to jointly unveil a series of original content offerings surrounding the development of China’s New Economy, cultivate a content ecosystem to nurture and retain high-quality video content creators, and explore commercialization models for content creators.



In addition, supported by both parties’ strong content production capabilities and superior digital assets, 36Kr and Xinhuanet.com will work together to empower Chinese New Economy enterprises, investment institutions and region-focused innovation-led sectors. The collaborations are poised to drive broad-based prosperity of China’s New Economy community with a wide spectrum of high-quality business content and service portfolios, helping traditional industries reshape their innovative capabilities from the ground up. The move is also set to ensure the vitality and success of technology and business innovation across China’s New Economy sectors resonates with the whole world.

Mr. Dagang Feng, co-chairman and chief executive officer of 36Kr, commented, “We’re excited to be joining hands with Xinhuanet.com as it demonstrates our high-quality content strategy with industry-leading partners. Following our collaboration with Youku Tudou Inc. (“Youku”) to enhance content commercialization since September 2020, the agreement marks another milestone in our effort to deepen ties with influential partners as we strive to reinforce the New Economy-focused video-formed content and services ecosystem to address growing market demands. We are confident the partnership will unleash a multitude of synergies for each other’s businesses. We look forward to collaborating with Xinhuanet in a variety of New Economy business-centric content initiatives, expanding our user base and traffic growth, and strengthening our enterprise customer experience.”