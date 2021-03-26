Notice to attend Elanders’ Annual General Meeting 2021

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Board of Elanders has decided to take certain precautions in connection with the Meeting. These precautions entail that the participants may only attend the Meeting remotely via computer or other internet-connected device or by postal voting as further described below. This means that the Annual General Meeting will be conducted without the physical presence of shareholders, representatives or third parties.

Shareholders in Elanders AB (publ) are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday 28 April 2021 at 3.00 p.m.

RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE

Shareholders who wish to attend the Annual General Meeting must be recorded in the register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Tuesday 20 April 2021. In addition, shareholders must notify the company of their intention to participate in the Meeting in accordance with the below.

Shareholders who choose to participate in, and vote at, the Meeting online (i.e. participate electronically) must give notice of participation not later than on Thursday 22 April 2021.

Shareholders who choose to vote in advance give notice of participation by submitting their postal vote in accordance with the instructions in the section “Postal voting” below so that the postal vote is received by Elanders no later than Tuesday 27 April 2021.

In order to be entitled to participate in the meeting, shareholders who have trustee-registered their shares must, in addition to notify its intention to participate in the meeting, re-register the shares with Euroclear Sweden AB in their own name. Such registration, which may be temporary (so called voting rights registration), is to be requested with the trustee in accordance with the trustee’s routines at such time in advance as decided by the trustee. Voting rights registrations made no later than Thursday 22 April 2021 will be taken into account in the production of the share register.

There are a total of 35,357,751 shares in Elanders, whereof 1,814,813 class A-shares with ten votes per share and 33,542,938 class B-shares with one vote per share. The shares entitle to 51,691,068 votes in total. The company does not hold any treasury shares.

NOTIFICATION

Notice of attendance shall be made in one of the following ways:

by submitting a postal voting form, see below for more information;

on Elanders’ website www.elanders.com ;

; in writing to Elanders AB (publ), att “Annual General Meeting 2021”, c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm, Sweden; or

by telephone +46 8 402 91 33.

The notice shall state name, address, telephone number, personal or corporate identity number and, if applicable, the number of advisors (not more than two) that will accompany the shareholder at the Meeting. Registered participants will by post receive a participation card with information to enable online remote participation.