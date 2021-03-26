 
Share repurchase programme

Noerresundby, Denmark, 26 March 2021
Announcement no. 21/2021


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 38 dated 25. November 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 50 million and no more than 500,000 shares in the period from 25 November 2020 to 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 19 March 2021 to 25 March 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average
purchase price 		Transaction
value in DKK
Accumulated, latest announcement  141,000  205.44  28,966,958
19 March 2021  1,500  185.35  278,025
22 March 2021  1,400  188.02  263,228
23 March 2021  1,400  189.02  264,628
24 March 2021  1,400  184.86  258,804
25 March 2021  1,600  184.06  294,496
Accumulated under the programme  148,300  204.49  30,326,139

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 393,686 of treasury shares, corresponding to 4.56% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,642,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk


