 
checkAd

DGAP-News Delticom AG: Turnaround succeeded! Positive net income of € 7 million despite decrease in revenues // Expansion of the Management Board // Continuation of the US business

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.03.2021, 09:41  |  65   |   |   

DGAP-News: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
Delticom AG: Turnaround succeeded! Positive net income of € 7 million despite decrease in revenues // Expansion of the Management Board // Continuation of the US business

26.03.2021 / 09:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delticom AG: Turnaround succeeded! Positive net income of € 7 million despite decrease in revenues // Expansion of the Management Board // Continuation of the US business

Hanover, March 26, 2021 - Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE 00005146807, stock market symbol DEX) today published its Annual Report 2020.

  • Measures taken across all business units to reduce costs, optimise processes and increase efficiency had a sustained impact
  • Significant improvement in EBITDA
  • Positive net income in the amount of € 7 million in 2020 - after a loss of € 41 million in 2019
  • Clear focus on profitability also in 2021

Market environment. The Corona pandemic and the associated restriction of mobility did not remain without consequences for the demand of replacement tyres last year. According to the German Rubber Industry Association (WdK) and the European Tyre and Rubber Manufacturers' Association (ETRMA), 10.4 % fewer replacement tyres were sold to consumers in Germany last year. Looking at the European replacement tyre market, the ETRMA figures also show a downward trend in sales. In the largest sub-segment by volume, 12.1 % less consumer tyres (passenger, SUV and light truck tyres) were sold over the year as a whole. In absolute terms, this corresponds to a decrease of more than 26 million units.

Revenues. Over the course of 2020, Delticom group generated revenues of € 541.3 million, a decrease of 13.5 % from prior-year's € 625.8 million. The discontinuation of unprofitable business areas led to a decrease in revenues of around € 30 million compared to the previous year. Revenues in the core business in the past financial year are 9 % behind the previous year due to cost-cuttings in marketing and price adjustments. The pandemic-related restrictions at the relevant times of the season in the European core markets in both the summer and winter business and the overall reduced mobility led to a significant decline in demand for replacement tyres in Europe last year. Our business performance is not completely independent of the underlying market development. Notwithstanding this, we assume that those tyre buyers who were unable to postpone the purchase of replacement tyres last year increasingly took advantage of online tyre purchasing. Our focus on profitability last year was accompanied by the objective of generating sufficiently profitable revenues. With regard to the weaker business development in December, the lower end of the forecasted revenues range (€ 550 million) was undercut by 1.6 %. Due to the renewed lockdown measures in Europe and the tightening of the lockdown in Germany at the seasonal peak, which was delayed due to the weather, revenues at the end of the year were somewhat weaker than we had expected.

Seite 1 von 8
Delticom Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Delticom AG ... internationaler Marktführer mit interessanten Perspektiven
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Delticom AG: Turnaround succeeded! Positive net income of € 7 million despite decrease in revenues // Expansion of the Management Board // Continuation of the US business DGAP-News: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results Delticom AG: Turnaround succeeded! Positive net income of € 7 million despite decrease in revenues // Expansion of the Management Board // Continuation of the US business …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: resilient results despite the pandemic
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Preiserhöhung für das angekündigte freiwillige öffentliche Übernahmeangebot an ...
DGAP-News: BayWa defies the Corona crisis and grows significantly in 2020 - New record set in total operating ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG prüft M&A-Optionen
Entwicklungsabkommen zur Lithiumextraktion und -reinigung bekannt gegeben
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG legt Konditionen der Wandelanleihe 2021/2024 fest
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:41 Uhr
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Turnaround geschafft! Trotz Umsatzrückgang 7 Mio. EUR positives Konzernergebnis // Erweiterung im Vorstand // Fortsetzung des US-Geschäfts (deutsch)
09:41 Uhr
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Turnaround geschafft! Trotz Umsatzrückgang 7 Mio. € positives Konzernergebnis // Erweiterung im Vorstand // Fortsetzung des US-Geschäfts
23.03.21
Cliq Digital, Elumeo, Delticom, Varta, IBU-Tec - Schröders Nebenwerte Watchlist
09.03.21
Schröders Nebenwerte Watchlist: Nynomic, Dr. Hönle, Delticom, Cliq Digital, LPKF Laser
03.03.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Metzler-Kaufempfehlung treibt Kurssprung bei Delticom an

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09:55 Uhr
1.196
Delticom AG ... internationaler Marktführer mit interessanten Perspektiven