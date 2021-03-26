 
DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: bp announces non-executive director retirement

BP p.l.c.: bp announces non-executive director retirement
BP p.l.c.: bp announces non-executive director retirement

26.03.2021 / 09:30
26.03.2021

26 March 2021


bp announces non-executive director retirement


In accordance with the requirements of listing rule 9.6.11(2), BP plc ("bp") today announces that, as referred to in the notice of its Annual General Meeting to be published today, Professor Dame Ann Dowling will retire as non-executive director of bp at the conclusion of bp's Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2021. Dame Ann's retirement will be in addition to the previously announced retirement at the same time of Brendan Nelson.

Helge Lund, chairman of bp, said: "Ann has made an enormous contribution to bp and its board over the past nine years. Her commitment, expertise, rigour and - above all - her passion for engineering have been inspirational, both for the board and for the company as a whole. On behalf of the board, I thank Ann for her service. We have benefitted greatly from her counsel."


bp press office London, bppress@bp.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

