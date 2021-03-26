 
checkAd

DGAP-DD RWE Aktiengesellschaft english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.03.2021, 09:52  |  16   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.03.2021 / 09:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Krebber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
32.49 EUR 100004.22 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
32.49 EUR 100004.22 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


26.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65159  26.03.2021 



RWE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: RWE - Informationen, Analysen und Meinungen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD RWE Aktiengesellschaft english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 26.03.2021 / 09:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: resilient results despite the pandemic
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Preiserhöhung für das angekündigte freiwillige öffentliche Übernahmeangebot an ...
DGAP-News: BayWa defies the Corona crisis and grows significantly in 2020 - New record set in total operating ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG prüft M&A-Optionen
Entwicklungsabkommen zur Lithiumextraktion und -reinigung bekannt gegeben
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG legt Konditionen der Wandelanleihe 2021/2024 fest
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:52 Uhr
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
09:39 Uhr
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
09:39 Uhr
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english
09:29 Uhr
4 Gründe, warum sich die E.ON-Aktie auf dem Weg der Besserung befindet
05:25 Uhr
Schwächerer Jahresstart für Ökostromerzeugung in Deutschland
25.03.21
Kaufempfehlung: E.ON | Jetzt zugreifen!
25.03.21
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt RWE AG(NEU) auf 'Outperform'
25.03.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Eon setzen guten Lauf fort - Über 200-Tage-Linie
25.03.21
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english
25.03.21
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft deutsch

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
8.208
RWE - Informationen, Analysen und Meinungen
17.03.21
2
AKTIE IM FOKUS: RWE am Dax-Ende nach trübem Ausblick - Barclays sieht Chance
21.12.20
4
RWE verringert Stromerzeugung in Deutschland deutlich - Kritik an Energiepolitik