EQS-News Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

26.03.2021 / 10:00

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
26 March 2021 at 09.45 EET

Nordea Bank Abp has on 25 March 2021 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of 5 per cent on 24 March 2021.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights
(total of A) 		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B) 		Total of both in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% Below 5% Below 5%
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.08% 0.05% 5.14%
 


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
Disclaimer

