PJSC Mechel : Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant Named One of Moscow's Best Purveyors

Moscow, Russia - March 26, 2021 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of Russia's leading mining and steel companies, reports that Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant (part of Mechel Group) has been named "Purveyor to the Moscow Government" in the Transport Infrastructure Development nomination as a result of its work as a supplier to the Russian capital.

The award ceremony was held at the All-Russian Expo Forum Goszakaz. Head of Moscow's Competition Policy Department Ivan Scherbakov awarded the winners.

The evaluation committee distinguished Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's cooperation with Moscow's Metro system. In 2020, the plant supplied a total of 17,400 tonnes of rails for Moscow Metro's repairs and modernization. Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's rails have excellent performance characteristics, as the plant uses tempering in organic polymer for their production - a technology used in Russia only by Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant. The plant's rails are also used for construction of the city's Bolshaya Koltsevaya Line (the Big Circle Line).

The title of Purveyor to the Moscow Government is awarded annually to companies that fulfill their obligations to the city's acquisition market conscientiously and responsibly. This year Moscow's administration awarded 24 companies for services rendered in 2020. City officials judge nominees by the amount and total cost of fulfilled orders, absence of fines and sanctions, compliance with contractual deadlines. The administration's officials also take into account the nominees' market reputation and professional experience.