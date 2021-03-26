 
checkAd

EQS-News PJSC Mechel : Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant Named One of Moscow's Best Purveyors

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.03.2021, 10:15  |  39   |   |   

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC Mechel / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PJSC Mechel : Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant Named One of Moscow's Best Purveyors

26.03.2021 / 12:15 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CHELYABINSK METALLURGICAL PLANT NAMED ONE OF MOSCOW'S BEST PURVEYORS

 

Moscow, Russia - March 26, 2021 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of Russia's leading mining and steel companies, reports that Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant (part of Mechel Group) has been named "Purveyor to the Moscow Government" in the Transport Infrastructure Development nomination as a result of its work as a supplier to the Russian capital.

The award ceremony was held at the All-Russian Expo Forum Goszakaz. Head of Moscow's Competition Policy Department Ivan Scherbakov awarded the winners.

The evaluation committee distinguished Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's cooperation with Moscow's Metro system. In 2020, the plant supplied a total of 17,400 tonnes of rails for Moscow Metro's repairs and modernization. Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's rails have excellent performance characteristics, as the plant uses tempering in organic polymer for their production - a technology used in Russia only by Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant. The plant's rails are also used for construction of the city's Bolshaya Koltsevaya Line (the Big Circle Line).

The title of Purveyor to the Moscow Government is awarded annually to companies that fulfill their obligations to the city's acquisition market conscientiously and responsibly. This year Moscow's administration awarded 24 companies for services rendered in 2020. City officials judge nominees by the amount and total cost of fulfilled orders, absence of fines and sanctions, compliance with contractual deadlines. The administration's officials also take into account the nominees' market reputation and professional experience.

Seite 1 von 4
Mechel (Spons. ADR) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News PJSC Mechel : Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant Named One of Moscow's Best Purveyors EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC Mechel / Key word(s): Miscellaneous PJSC Mechel : Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant Named One of Moscow's Best Purveyors 26.03.2021 / 12:15 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: resilient results despite the pandemic
DGAP-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Preiserhöhung für das angekündigte freiwillige öffentliche Übernahmeangebot an ...
YaniMed (Blokkx Ltd.) to Set Up Nitrile Glove Factory in the U.S.
Entwicklungsabkommen zur Lithiumextraktion und -reinigung bekannt gegeben
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG legt Konditionen der Wandelanleihe 2021/2024 fest
DGAP-Adhoc: Eckert & Ziegler: Dividendenvorschlag 0,45 EUR pro Aktie. Gewinnanstieg in 2020. Positiver Ausblick ...
DGAP-News: BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Termination of Fürstenberg bonds
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Price increase for the announced voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Announces Filing with SEC 2020 Annual Report (Form 20-F)
15.03.21
EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Launches New Longwall at Southern Kuzbass
11.03.21
EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports the FY2020 Financial Results
11.03.21
EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports 2020 Operational Results
10.03.21
EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Announces 2020 Financial Results Release Date