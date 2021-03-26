Natuzzi S.P.A. Announces Dates For The Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results And Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday April 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4.00 p.m. Italian time, or 3.00 p.m. UK time) to discuss financial results.

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) (“Natuzzi” or the “Company”) will disclose fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday April 6, 2021 , after the market closes.

The dial-in phone numbers for the live conference call are +1-888-394-8218 (toll-free) for persons calling from the U.S. or Canada, or +1-323-701-0225 for those calling from other countries.

A live web cast of the conference call will be available online at https://www.natuzzigroup.com/en-EN/ir/financial-release.html.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the end of the conference call until Friday May 7, 2021. To access the replay of the conference call, interested persons need to dial +1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) for calls from U.S. and Canada, and 1-412-317-6671 for calls from other countries. The access code for the replay is: 9072890.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italy’s largest furniture house and one of the most important global players in the furniture industry with an extensive manufacturing footprint and a global retail network. Natuzzi is the European lifestyle best-known brand in the upholstered furnishings sector worldwide (Brand Awareness Monitoring Report - Ipsos 2018) and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS 18001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC certified (Forest Stewardship Council).

