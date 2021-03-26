 
checkAd

EQT Real Estate and Arco Lavori launch EUR 300m joint venture to deliver grade-A senior care home facilities in Northern Italy

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 10:31  |  37   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • EQT Real Estate and Italian construction company Arco Lavori launch joint venture to create a EUR 300m portfolio of state-of-the-art, affordable senior care homes with a focus on Northern Italy
  • The joint venture constitutes EQT Real Estate's first investment in Italy and combines its thematic focus on "beds and sheds" in primary European markets with a social impact strategy underpinned by EQT's industry-leading sustainability credentials
  • The joint venture launches having secured an initial five sites to be developed in Northern Italy and is actively working on a strong pipeline of future opportunities

EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Real Estate II fund ("EQT Real Estate") has today launched a joint venture (the "JV") with AR.CO. Lavori S.C.C. ("Arco Lavori" or "Arco"), a leading Italian construction company with an established track record of delivering high-quality real estate assets in Italy including healthcare facilities. The JV will focus on developing a portfolio of purpose-built, affordable grade-A senior care homes in Northern Italy that will seek to provide the highest level of healthcare and quality living in the country. The JV launches having secured five initial sites with the ability to provide an aggregate of 1,010 beds. The first two senior care homes are expected to be delivered by late 2022 and in the beginning of 2023.

It is intended that the JV will have an initial capacity to establish an investment portfolio with a total value in excess of EUR 300 million. The JV's five initial projects are located in the Lombardy and Emilia Romagna regions, which are particularly in need of senior care facilities due to the supply-demand imbalance and low provision rate of care home beds for senior citizens driven by Italy's growing elderly population. Over the next ten years, the population group that is over 75 years of age is expected to increase from 11.5 percent to 14.0 percent1. Completed facilities will be let to, and managed by, well-known, high quality operators who will aim to bring a high standard of sustainability and safety to the healthcare home market.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQT Real Estate and Arco Lavori launch EUR 300m joint venture to deliver grade-A senior care home facilities in Northern Italy STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - EQT Real Estate and Italian construction company Arco Lavori launch joint venture to create a EUR 300m portfolio of state-of-the-art, affordable senior care homes with a focus on Northern Italy The joint …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Huawei: Explore the HEIGHT of the Intelligent World, Using Intelligent Twins as the Reference Architecture
Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market to Benefit from the Development of New Biopharmaceuticals, Cross ...
The Chairman in Hong Kong Takes No.1 Spot at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 Awards
AWE 2021: Dreame Launches New Products Leading with Cordless Vacuum V16 and Dreame Bot L10 Pro
Anthemis Expands Leadership Team & Announces New Strategic Advisory Board to Accelerate ...
Notice of Annual General Meeting in TF Bank AB
Chime Biologics Announced the Completion of US$190 Million Series A+ Financing to Accelerate ...
uCloudlink's GlocalMe Takes Center Stage at the 2021 IoT Tech Expo
Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market worth $ 14.94 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 9.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area