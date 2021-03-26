EQT Real Estate and Arco Lavori launch EUR 300m joint venture to deliver grade-A senior care home facilities in Northern Italy

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Real Estate II fund ("EQT Real Estate") has today launched a joint venture (the "JV") with AR.CO. Lavori S.C.C. ("Arco Lavori" or "Arco"), a leading Italian construction company with an established track record of delivering high-quality real estate assets in Italy including healthcare facilities. The JV will focus on developing a portfolio of purpose-built, affordable grade-A senior care homes in Northern Italy that will seek to provide the highest level of healthcare and quality living in the country. The JV launches having secured five initial sites with the ability to provide an aggregate of 1,010 beds. The first two senior care homes are expected to be delivered by late 2022 and in the beginning of 2023.

It is intended that the JV will have an initial capacity to establish an investment portfolio with a total value in excess of EUR 300 million. The JV's five initial projects are located in the Lombardy and Emilia Romagna regions, which are particularly in need of senior care facilities due to the supply-demand imbalance and low provision rate of care home beds for senior citizens driven by Italy's growing elderly population. Over the next ten years, the population group that is over 75 years of age is expected to increase from 11.5 percent to 14.0 percent1. Completed facilities will be let to, and managed by, well-known, high quality operators who will aim to bring a high standard of sustainability and safety to the healthcare home market.