YaniMed (Blokkx Ltd.) to Set Up Nitrile Glove Factory in the U.S.

Yanimed, a brand of Blokkx Ltd. based in Malta, is actively looking into investing up to US $90 million to set up a nitrile glove factory in the US.

Partnering with an American financial advisor, the company aims to install 3 independent dipping lines with 8 dipping lines per unit, with a target of producing 4.8 million boxes of nitrile gloves per month of manufacturing capacity. YaniMed aims to acquire land permits by April 2021, with all three projected units up and running by April 2022.



"Blokxx Ltd. is one of the world's fastest-growing distributors of medical technology and pharmaceutical products and services. Through one of our top brands YaniMed (nitrile glove production), we aim to provide the best solutions in terms of safety and hygiene to our clients and customers around the world", Frank Zielkowski the founder stated.



The global market for disposable gloves is highly competitive. When it comes to market growth, factors such as increasing awareness regarding hygiene and infection prevention, and the development of healthcare infrastructure are the most prominent driving forces. Moreover, advancements in surgical techniques, innovations in medical instrumentality, a rise in personal and public investments, the support of government facilities, and a rise in the incidence of chronic diseases have led to a further increase in the demand for safe and durable disposable gloves.



Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for medical gloves has further increased, with a rapid surge in countries such as the US, UK, China, India, Italy, and Iran. The disease has highlighted the significance of maintaining hygiene, and with the pandemic still spreading at an alarming rate, the market for disposable gloves is expected to further accelerate.

The global nitrile gloves market is anticipated to reach USD 8.50 Billion by 2027, due to the growth in the incidence of epidemic diseases and a subsequent rise in the quest for infection prevention and control utilities. Geographically, the US dominates the global nitrile gloves market, due to the ban on powdered medical gloves and the higher number of cases of latex allergies.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3