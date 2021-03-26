 
DGAP-News Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler helps commercial vehicles go electric

Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler helps commercial vehicles go electric

Schaeffler helps commercial vehicles go electric
 

- New volume production orders for electric motors and hybrid modules for trucks highlight success of electric mobility strategy

- Schaeffler also helping its commercial vehicle customers meet CO2 and pollution reduction targets through electrification

- Matthias Zink: "We are bringing our considerable systems expertise in the field of commercial vehicles for shaping how the world moves."


Herzogenaurach | March 26, 2021 | Automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler is expanding its range of powertrain electrification solutions for commercial vehicles, making another key contribution to meeting climate and sustainability targets amid a global tightening of pollution and CO2 restrictions. "The commercial vehicle sector is facing major challenges," says Matthias Zink, CEO Automotive Technologies at Schaeffler AG. "We are bringing our considerable systems expertise in the field of commercial vehicles for shaping how the world moves. The fact that we won two major contracts recently shows that we are on track to being a preferred technology partner for our customers in this sector."


Nominations for electric motors and hybrid modules
Schaeffler has secured a volume production order to supply electric motors to a key manufacturer in the commercial vehicle sector, starting in 2023. The 800 V motor, used in pairs in battery-powered vehicles, delivers a maximum continuous output of 180 kW and generates a maximum torque of 950 Nm. It also features rod wave winding technology, an innovation that makes installation less complex and increases power density. The motor plays an important role in the electrification of commercial vehicles and thus contributes to a marked reduction in CO2 emissions.

