Boulogne-Billancourt, on March 26th, 2021.

Due to the exceptional situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the measures adopted by the French Government to limit its spread, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, acting upon delegation of the Company’s Board of Directors, decided to hold the Combined General Meeting in closed session at the Palais des Congrès, 2 place de la Porte Maillot 75017 Paris, without the physical attendance of the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend.

This decision was made in accordance with the provisions and conditions set out in Ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25th, 2020 and Decree No. 2020-418 of April 10th, 2020, as extended and amended by Ordinance No. 2020-1497 of December 2nd, 2020, Decree No. 2020-1614 of December 18th, 2020 and Decree No. 2021-255 of March 9th 2021.

As of the date of this publication, administrative measures limit or prohibit travels or collective gatherings for health reasons and thus prevent the physical presence of shareholders at Renault’s Combined General Meeting, given the large number of persons who usually attend this meeting. These measures include, in particular, those requiring compliance with hygiene and social distancing measures, known as “ barriers” , defined at national level, in all places and under all circumstances, and those prohibiting gatherings and meetings in a place open to the public beyond a certain limited number of people.

Conditions to participate in the Annual General Meeting

In this context, no admission card will be issued and, given the technical challenges related to authentication before or during the meeting, shareholders will only be able to exercise their voting rights remotely and prior to the meeting.

Shareholders are therefore invited to cast their vote using one of the following methods:

by mail using the voting form;

by Internet on the secure voting platform Votaccess; or

by giving proxy to the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting or to any other person.

The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast on live video and in full on the Company’s website ( https://group.renault.com/en ) on Friday, April 23rd, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (Paris time) unless technical reasons make it impossible or seriously disrupt the broadcast. It will also be available in replay on the website after the Annual General Meeting.