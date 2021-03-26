 
checkAd

RENAULT CONDITIONS FOR HOLDING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 23rd, 2021 AND AVAILABILITY OF THE MEETING DOCUMENTS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 10:34  |  35   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE


 

CONDITIONS FOR HOLDING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 23rd, 2021

AND AVAILABILITY OF THE MEETING DOCUMENTS

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Renault S.A.!
Long
Basispreis 31,22€
Hebel 6,25
Ask 0,57
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 42,91€
Hebel 5,86
Ask 0,65
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Boulogne-Billancourt, on March 26th, 2021.

Due to the exceptional situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the measures adopted by the French Government to limit its spread, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, acting upon delegation of the Company’s Board of Directors, decided to hold the Combined General Meeting in closed session at the Palais des Congrès, 2 place de la Porte Maillot 75017 Paris, without the physical attendance of the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend.

This decision was made in accordance with the provisions and conditions set out in Ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25th, 2020 and Decree No. 2020-418 of April 10th, 2020, as extended and amended by Ordinance No. 2020-1497 of December 2nd, 2020, Decree No. 2020-1614 of December 18th, 2020 and Decree No. 2021-255 of March 9th 2021.

As of the date of this publication, administrative measures limit or prohibit travels or collective gatherings for health reasons and thus prevent the physical presence of shareholders at Renault’s Combined General Meeting, given the large number of persons who usually attend this meeting. These measures include, in particular, those requiring compliance with hygiene and social distancing measures, known as “ barriers” , defined at national level, in all places and under all circumstances, and those prohibiting gatherings and meetings in a place open to the public beyond a certain limited number of people.

Conditions to participate in the Annual General Meeting

In this context, no admission card will be issued and, given the technical challenges related to authentication before or during the meeting, shareholders will only be able to exercise their voting rights remotely and prior to the meeting.

Shareholders are therefore invited to cast their vote using one of the following methods:

  • by mail using the voting form;
  • by Internet on the secure voting platform Votaccess; or
  • by giving proxy to the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting or to any other person.

The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast on live video and in full on the Company’s website (https://group.renault.com/en) on Friday, April 23rd, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (Paris time) unless technical reasons make it impossible or seriously disrupt the broadcast. It will also be available in replay on the website after the Annual General Meeting.

Seite 1 von 3
Renault Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RENAULT CONDITIONS FOR HOLDING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 23rd, 2021 AND AVAILABILITY OF THE MEETING DOCUMENTS PRESS RELEASE   CONDITIONS FOR HOLDING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 23rd, 2021 AND AVAILABILITY OF THE MEETING DOCUMENTS Boulogne-Billancourt, on March 26th, 2021. Due to the exceptional situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Telenor gathers strength in IoT for the 5G era
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Correction: Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
Kering: Press release - 2020 Universal registration document available
Nokia, Key Bridge Wireless introduce integrated CBRS offering for CSPs, multiple-system operators ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Studie: Toyota 2020 erfolgreicher als die Konkurrenz
22.03.21
JPMORGAN belässt RENAULT SA auf 'Overweight'
18.03.21
Aktien Europa: EuroStoxx 50 dank Fed-Aussagen auf höchstem Stand seit Mai 2008
17.03.21
Aktien Europa Schluss: EuroStoxx vor US-Zinsentscheid kaum verändert
17.03.21
Aktien Europa: Anleger halten sich vor US-Zinsentscheid zurück
15.03.21
Groupe Renault: availabilty of 2020 Universal Registration Document ( french version)
12.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Starke Börsenwoche endet überwiegend im Plus
12.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Leichte Gewinnmitnahmen beenden Rekordserie
12.03.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 12.03.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
12.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax zollt Rekordserie Tribut - Autotitel unter Druck

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
53
Renault: Fusion vom Tisch!
28.01.21
192
Turnaround bei den Autowerten ?!