Nordic Capital sells MFEX, a leading global independent fund distributor, to Euroclear

MFEX has quadrupled assets under administration since Nordic Capital's acquisition in January 2018

The Company is now one of the top Pan-European platforms for fund distribution

With this transaction, MFEX and Euroclear's complementary businesses are expected to create significant value for clients

Nordic Capital has signed an agreement to sell MFEX, a leading global independent fund distributor, to Euroclear. During Nordic Capital's ownership, MFEX has successfully repositioned itself from a Nordic player to a pan-European leader with an emerging global presence. The new owner Euroclear is a leading provider of financial market infrastructure services and is ideally placed to support the next phase of MFEX's growth and development.

The two companies are complementary and will build on each other's strengths. The combination of MFEX's innovative distribution platform with Euroclear's FundSettle post-trade operations expertise will create a unique and compelling offering for fund distributors and fund management companies globally.

Nordic Capital partnered with MFEX's founders and management team in early 2018 to accelerate growth across Europe and Asia, drive consolidation in the sector and further expand MFEX's product and service offering. Nordic Capital has made substantial investment in the MFEX platform through acquisitive and organic initiatives. Under Nordic Capital's ownership, MFEX has grown assets under administration fourfold and the company has been propelled into becoming the second largest European player and one of the key platforms for fund distribution.

"MFEX is a true leader in its field. Since Nordic Capital became a majority owner in 2018, in partnership with the founders, MFEX has experienced continued strong organic growth and executed a series of strategic, value accretive acquisitions. MFEX has developed from being a Nordic leader in its industry to a pan-European leader with an emerging global presence. Nordic Capital is pleased to have been able to support this journey. Now it is the ideal time for Nordic Capital to hand over to Euroclear as the next step for MFEX," said David Samuelson, board member of MFEX and Principal, Nordic Capital Advisors.