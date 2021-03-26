 
checkAd

Nordic Capital sells MFEX, a leading global independent fund distributor, to Euroclear

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 11:06  |  59   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • MFEX has quadrupled assets under administration since Nordic Capital's acquisition in January 2018
  • The Company is now one of the top Pan-European platforms for fund distribution
  • With this transaction, MFEX and Euroclear's complementary businesses are expected to create significant value for clients

Nordic Capital has signed an agreement to sell MFEX, a leading global independent fund distributor, to Euroclear. During Nordic Capital's ownership, MFEX has successfully repositioned itself from a Nordic player to a pan-European leader with an emerging global presence. The new owner Euroclear is a leading provider of financial market infrastructure services and is ideally placed to support the next phase of MFEX's growth and development.

The two companies are complementary and will build on each other's strengths. The combination of MFEX's innovative distribution platform with Euroclear's FundSettle post-trade operations expertise will create a unique and compelling offering for fund distributors and fund management companies globally.

Nordic Capital partnered with MFEX's founders and management team in early 2018 to accelerate growth across Europe and Asia, drive consolidation in the sector and further expand MFEX's product and service offering. Nordic Capital has made substantial investment in the MFEX platform through acquisitive and organic initiatives. Under Nordic Capital's ownership, MFEX has grown assets under administration fourfold and the company has been propelled into becoming the second largest European player and one of the key platforms for fund distribution. 

"MFEX is a true leader in its field. Since Nordic Capital became a majority owner in 2018, in partnership with the founders, MFEX has experienced continued strong organic growth and executed a series of strategic, value accretive acquisitions. MFEX has developed from being a Nordic leader in its industry to a pan-European leader with an emerging global presence. Nordic Capital is pleased to have been able to support this journey. Now it is the ideal time for Nordic Capital to hand over to Euroclear as the next step for MFEX," said David Samuelson, board member of MFEX and Principal, Nordic Capital Advisors.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nordic Capital sells MFEX, a leading global independent fund distributor, to Euroclear STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MFEX has quadrupled assets under administration since Nordic Capital's acquisition in January 2018 The Company is now one of the top Pan-European platforms for fund distribution With this transaction, MFEX …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Huawei: Explore the HEIGHT of the Intelligent World, Using Intelligent Twins as the Reference Architecture
Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market to Benefit from the Development of New Biopharmaceuticals, Cross ...
Anthemis Expands Leadership Team & Announces New Strategic Advisory Board to Accelerate ...
The Chairman in Hong Kong Takes No.1 Spot at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 Awards
uCloudlink's GlocalMe Takes Center Stage at the 2021 IoT Tech Expo
AWE 2021: Dreame Launches New Products Leading with Cordless Vacuum V16 and Dreame Bot L10 Pro
Notice of Annual General Meeting in TF Bank AB
Chime Biologics Announced the Completion of US$190 Million Series A+ Financing to Accelerate ...
Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market worth $ 14.94 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 9.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area