BP p.l.c.: Notice of AGM

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
BP p.l.c.: Notice of AGM

26.03.2021 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP P.L.C. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

BP p.l.c. ('the Company') announces that the Notice of Meeting for the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') has been published today.

The Notice of Meeting for the 2021 AGM is available at bp.com/notice. Copies of the Notice, the proxy card and the notification of availability have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Copies of the documents referred to above may also be obtained from:

The Company Secretary's Office
BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 4000

The AGM is scheduled to take place at the Company's registered office, 1 St. James's Square, London, SW1Y 4PD, UK and electronically, starting at 11:00am BST on Wednesday, 12 May 2021.

Please refer to the important information contained in the Notice of Meeting in relation to participation in the AGM this year.

At present the measures put in place by the UK government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic mean that the Company cannot hold the meeting in the usual way in person. In these exceptional circumstances, the Company is therefore planning to hold the AGM this year as a combined physical and electronic meeting (that is a "hybrid meeting" as defined in article 42.1(ii) of the Company's articles of association). Due to the current restrictions, shareholders, proxies and others will not be permitted to attend the physical location for the AGM but can attend using the electronic meeting platform.


The Company continues to monitor developments in UK government guidance relating to the COVID-19 situation. If circumstances change materially before the date of the meeting, the Company may adapt proposed AGM arrangements. Any changes to AGM arrangements will be notified as early as possible before the date of the meeting via bp.com/agm and a regulatory announcement.

The total of the votes cast by shareholders for or against or withheld on each resolution to be put to the meeting will be published on bp.com on or shortly before Thursday 13 May 2021.

 

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wertpapier


BP P.L.C. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

BP p.l.c. ('the Company') announces that the Notice of Meeting for the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') has been published today.

