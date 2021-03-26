DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Notice of AGM
|
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
BP P.L.C. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
26.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1178887 26.03.2021
BP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: BP ein Kauf
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare